BioSyent to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

TORONTO, April 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. ("BioSyent") (TSX:RX) is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the following upcoming investor conferences:



May 2, 2018 - Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference at the Sheraton Centre Hotel Toronto, Toronto, Ontario. Mr. René Goehrum, BioSyent's President and CEO, will present to investors an overview of BioSyent's business and corporate activities on Wednesday, May 2nd at 2:30 p.m. ET. Mr. Goehrum and Mr. Peter Weiler, BioSyent's Vice President of Business Development, will also be available to meet with investors on a one-on-one basis during the conference on May 2nd and 3rd. These one-on-one meetings can be requested by attendees through the online conference portal: https://www.bloomburton.com/bloom-burton-co-healthcare-investor-conference/.

May 10, 2018 – East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference at the Boston Park Plaza, Boston, Massachusetts. Mr. Goehrum will present to investors on Thursday, May 10th at 9:50 a.m. ET. The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live and will be available for playback for 30 days following the presentation at the following link: http://www.wsw.com/webcast/threepa25/bioyf. Mr. Goehrum will also be available for one-on-one meetings during the day on May 10th. Interested investors can request meetings with Mr. Goehrum through the online conference platform: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_48311/entity_login.html?attendee_role_id=COMPANY.

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "RX", BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, hospital and international business units.

