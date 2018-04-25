President of Pinewood Toronto Studios Resigns

TORONTO, April 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinewood Toronto Studios announced today that, following seven years as President and two years as Director of Client Services, Blake Steels has resigned from the company to pursue other opportunities.



"During Blake's tenure as President, Pinewood Toronto Studios became profitable, added new sound stages and support facilities. We extend our gratitude to Blake for his contribution to the Studios' growth and success and wish him well in his future endeavours," said Bill Bryck, a Director of Pinewood Toronto Studios.

"Blake, who is always effusively positive, has dedicated nine years to the Pinewood Toronto Studios team and we are all very grateful for his time with us," said Alfredo Romano, President of Castlepoint and Partner in Pinewood Toronto.

A majority stake in Pinewood Toronto Studios is being acquired by Bell Media Studios. Pinewood Toronto Studios is one of the largest purpose-built production studios in Canada and the preferred choice for domestic and international producers of film and TV content in Toronto.

About Pinewood Toronto Studios

Pinewood Toronto Studios is the destination facility for domestic and international film and TV producers shooting in Toronto. The contemporary 330,000 square foot (29,600 square metres) purpose-built production lot is located on a 33.5-acre (13.5 hectares) site, minutes from downtown Toronto. Its eleven stages, including one of North America's largest purpose-built sound stages – the 46,000 sq. ft. (4,274 square metres) Mega Stage – are soundproofed, clear-span, and equipped with power and supporting infrastructure to accommodate productions of all sizes and budgets.

Recent credits include: Star Trek: Discovery; Downsizing; Molly's Game; IT; The Expanse (Season 2); Suicide Squad; Spotlight; Crimson Peak; and, Room.

