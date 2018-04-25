Nexeon MedSystems Appoints Wes Dittmer, CPA to Board of Directors

DALLAS, April 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexeon MedSystems Inc. ("Nexeon") (OTCQB:NXNN) a neurostimulation medical device company, today announced the appointment of Wes Dittmer to the Company's Board of Directors, effective April 24, 2018. Mr. Dittmer has been appointed Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee and a member of the Nominating and Governance Committee and Compensation Committee.



Mr. Dittmer is an experienced financial executive with more than 20 years of finance and accounting experience with publicly-traded companies and an extensive background in capital formation, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and operations. He is currently an independent consultant focused on M&A, capital raises, and supply chain optimization. Previously he served as the CFO for the North American division of Parnell Inc. (NASDAQ:PARN) (2015-2017), AgJunction Inc. (TSE: AJX) (2013 -2015), National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative ("NRTC") (2010-2012), and was vice president of Corporate Development of Embarq Corp from (1999-2009). Mr. Dittmer also served as a board member of Digital Bridge and GeoNav. He is a Certified Public Accountant, received his B.S. in Accounting from the University of Missouri and an MBA in Finance from Rockhurst College.

"I am pleased to welcome Mr. Dittmer to our Board as an independent director," said Will Rosellini, chairman and chief executive officer of Nexeon. "His wealth of financial and operational experience and expertise will add significant depth to our team, and provide a valuable resource as we continue working to grow the Company and begin to comply with the requirements for a NASDAQ listing application."

About Nexeon MedSystems, Inc.: Nexeon is a medical device development and manufacturing company focused on providing innovative neurostimulation products designed to improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating neurological disease.

