Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018

CARMEL, Ind., April 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTRM), a pioneering leader in global Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) Cloud Platform solutions will be demonstrating its analyst-recognized modular Determine Cloud Platform at ISM2018, Booth #206 in Nashville, Tennessee on May 6 - 9, 2018.



ISM2018 is the most important event on the calendar for supplier management, sourcing and procurement professionals to network, learn and see the latest in source-to-pay technology advances. Attendees visiting Determine Booth #206 will have the opportunity to experience hands-on, one-on-one tailored demonstrations to learn how integrated, modular solutions provide a multiplier effect to better meet a range of challenges and improve business results.

"The Determine Cloud Platform, powered by a single source of data and workflow integration on the Determine Core, is driving new possibilities for how our customers solve challenges and increase competitiveness. The modular approach has proven to be an industry game changer, because it empowers customers to transform much more effectively and efficiently. Every company has unique needs, and we've designed and structured the Determine Cloud Platform to perform individually for each one."

— Patrick Stakenas, President, CEO and Director, Determine, Inc.

Recently ranked across all six procurement categories in the Q1 2018 Spend Matters SolutionMap, the Determine Cloud Platform is setting new standards in how companies can leverage and monetize their data. Through modular, one-or-more solutions on a single platform, seamlessly integrated workflows, people and data empower better decision making.

ISM2018 attendees are invited to drop by Determine Booth 206 to schedule a personalized demonstration of the Determine Cloud Platform, or contact Determine in advance.

About Determine, Inc.

Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTRM) is a leading global provider of SaaS Source-to-Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. The Determine Cloud Platform provides procurement, legal and finance professionals analytics of their supplier, contract and financial performance. Our technologies empower customers to drive new revenue, identify savings, improve compliance and mitigate risk.

The Determine Cloud Platform seamlessly integrates with major ERP or third-party systems such as SAP, Oracle, Sage, QAD and Microsoft. Modular solutions can be configured to add more as needed to provide additional value beyond spend management. Our unified master database and business process approach empower users at every level to make more informed and smarter decisions.

For more information, please visit: www.determine.com.

Contact

Media Relations:

Mike Mitchell

Determine Inc.

+1.650.532.1590

pr@determine.com