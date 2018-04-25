AppsFlyer Appoints Guy Flechter as Data Protection Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppsFlyer, the global leader in mobile attribution and marketing analytics, appointed Guy Flechter as its Data Protection Officer. In this new role, he will lead the company's continued commitment to high standards of data security and privacy. The appointment follows the recent hiring of Flechter as Chief Information Security Officer.



As Data Protection Officer, Flechter will lead an expanded data security team that will enforce data protection laws and practices for ongoing diligent compliance with the requirements of European Union (EU) General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and relevant data protection laws and regulations across AppsFlyer's solutions and teams.

Flechter has more than 15 years of experience in information security and data privacy. Previously, he served as Team Lead in the Information Security Team at LivePerson, where he kept the organization aligned with the most up-to-date and relevant industry standards, as well as spearheaded the security operations team.

"We put clients' needs at the center of everything we do, and, as a data processor under the new GDPR guidelines, we will assist them in every way possible to become compliant by the time enforcement begins," said Oren Kaniel, CEO and co-founder of AppsFlyer. "Guy will continue to lead our information security efforts, and assist our clients with understanding the role we play as data processor, help implement best practices under the new GDPR guidelines, as well as lead AppsFlyer's GDPR compliance moving forward."

AppsFlyer has comprehensive data privacy features to support its clients with their ongoing GDPR readiness, including the ability for end-users to opt-out of data collection, processing data on servers within the EU and anonymizing personal data that is processed through AppsFlyer. AppsFlyer is SOC 2, TRUSTe and EU-US Privacy Shield Framework compliant.

"I have been protecting data and privacy, which I view as a fundamental human right, for over 15 years," said Flechter. "As both an Information Security officer, and as an end user who values privacy protection, I expect GDPR to benefit both businesses and consumers, providing more transparency and enhancing trust across our industry."

GDPR, which goes into effect May 25, 2018, is intended to streamline and strengthen the rights of individuals within the EU as it relates to their personal data. Any company that processes personal data of EU citizens or residents must comply with GDPR, which means that GDPR applies to all AppsFlyer clients around the world that interact with the personal data of those in the EU.

For more information on AppsFlyer and its data privacy, please visit: https://www.appsflyer.com/product/data-privacy/.

About AppsFlyer

AppsFlyer's technology is found on 98 percent of the world's smartphones, making it the global leader in mobile attribution and marketing analytics. Data-driven marketers rely on AppsFlyer for independent measurement solutions and innovative tools to grow and protect their mobile business. AppsFlyer's platform processes billions of mobile actions every day, empowering app marketers and developers to maximize the return on their marketing investments. With Facebook, Google, Twitter, Pinterest, Snap Inc., Tencent and 3,500+ other integrated partners, and clients including HBO, Playtika, Waze, Alibaba, Skyscanner, Activision and 12,000+ leading brands worldwide, AppsFlyer has 14 global offices to support marketers and agencies everywhere. To learn more, visit www.appsflyer.com.

Media Contact

Brook Terran

Blast PR on behalf of AppsFlyer

805-570-3309

brook@blastpr.com