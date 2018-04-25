Harbinger eDiscovery Launches New Version of Web-Based eDiscovery Platform with a 10-Fold Improvement in Performance

DALLAS, Texas, April 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbinger eDiscovery, a Protegga company and creator of a web-based eDiscovery tool with robust capabilities to review all types of electronically stored information, today announced the release of version 2.0 of the Harbinger review platform with a new infrastructure that has dramatically improved performance for its users. Many frequently used features such as file loading, searching and filtering now offer instantaneous results instead of the usual wait times associated in most tools with the volume of documents or the number of reviewers on a typical case. The new infrastructure means that performance is maintained in the tool, regardless of the amount of data or the number of users.



"With this version of Harbinger, we made a significant investment in the infrastructure that greatly enhances performance. This will enable users to be more efficient every day," said Lance Fogarty, CEO of Harbinger eDiscovery. "Users can expect performance to be at least 10 times faster than the previous versions of the tool."

Version 2.0 of Harbinger also includes a number of enhancements that are designed to make the users' experience more productive, including:

Enhanced real-time redundancy of infrastructure, which enables the platform to self-heal

A new search editor with intuitive and powerful drag and drop functionality

Interface improvements with revamped dashboard, clearer icons, tag manager updates, keyword manager with real-time highlighting and more

A fully virtualized environment adding more layers of security

"We are currently hosting a case with over 100 reviewers and millions of documents on the new version of Harbinger with zero performance degradation as the simultaneous user count increases," continued Fogarty. "The dynamically adjusting private cloud infrastructure improvements make it possible for us to systematically increase resources to handle any size case with virtually unlimited reviewers."

Harbinger is known for its simplistic, yet sophisticated interface and providing clients with personalized service. Its digital forensic experts collect, handle, process and support client data throughout the engagement. The tool is transparently priced without hidden fees and includes unlimited users, unlimited training, unlimited support, processing, hosting and productions.

About Harbinger

After over a decade of suffering through the available eDiscovery software options, the founders of Harbinger eDiscovery formed the company to ease the cost burden of electronic discovery and provide a simple interface unfettered by high-end graphics along with sophisticated features required for a quick, efficient and flexible review. Harbinger, a web-based eDiscovery tool, is compatible with Microsoft Edge, Chrome, Firefox and Safari browsers. It can be run from Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems, as well as mobile devices. Harbinger is backed by forensic experts who handle, process and support user data. There are no hidden fees in the pricing, which includes unlimited users, unlimited training, unlimited support, processing, hosting and productions. More information can be found at www.eharbinger.com.

