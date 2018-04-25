Adesto Technologies to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 9

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS), a leading provider of application-specific, ultra-low power non-volatile memory products, today announced it will release first quarter 2018 financial results on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, after the market closes. Narbeh Derhacobian, chief executive officer, and Ron Shelton, chief financial officer, will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the financial results.



Date: Wednesday, May 9, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Conference Call Number: 1-844-419-1786

International Call Number: +1-216-562-0473

Pass code: 6975696

The call will also be available as a live and archived webcast from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.adestotech.com.

Additionally, a telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call until Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at midnight Pacific Time. The replay dial-in number is 1-855-859-2056. International callers should dial +1-404-537-3406. The pass code is 6975696.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) is a leading provider of application-specific, ultra-low power non-volatile memory products. The company has designed and built a portfolio of innovative products with intelligent features to conserve energy and enhance performance including Fusion Serial Flash, DataFlash® and products based on Conductive Bridging RAM (CBRAM®) technology. CBRAM® is a breakthrough technology platform that enables 100 times less energy consumption than today's memory technologies without sacrificing speed and performance. Adesto is focused on delivering differentiated solutions and helping its customers usher in the era of the Internet of Things. See: www.adestotech.com.

Adesto Technologies and the Adesto logo are trademarks of Adesto Technologies in the United States and other regions. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Adesto Technologies Investor Relations:

Shelton Group

Leanne K. Sievers, President

P: 949-224-3874

E: sheltonir@sheltongroup.com



