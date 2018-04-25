Everspin to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 9

CHANDLER, Ariz., April 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM), the world's leading developer and manufacturer of discrete and embedded MRAM, will release its first quarter 2018 financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Kevin Conley, President and CEO, and Jeff Winzeler, CFO, will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results.



Analysts and investors are invited to dial into the conference call using the following information:

Date: Wednesday, May 9, 2018

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Conference Call Number: 1-844-889-7788

International Call Number: +1-661-378-9932

Pass code: 7835918

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call until Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at midnight Eastern Time. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and using the passcode 7835918 International callers should dial +1-404-537-3406 and enter the same passcode at the prompt. Additionally, the call will be available as a live and archived webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investor.everspin.com.

About Everspin Technologies

Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the worldwide leader in designing, manufacturing, and commercially shipping discrete and embedded Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM) into markets and applications where data persistence, performance, and endurance are paramount. With over 70 million MRAM products deployed in data center, cloud storage, energy, industrial, automotive, and transportation markets, Everspin has built the strongest and fastest-growing foundation of MRAM users in the world. For more information, visit www.everspin.com.

