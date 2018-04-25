Cryptobloc Technologies Completes Letter of Intent to Acquire 5000 Cryptomining Machines

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryptobloc Technologies Corp., ("Cryptobloc" or the "Company") (CSE:CRYP), (OTC:CRYBF), (Frankfurt Stock Exchange:GR9) is pleased to announce the successful completion of a Letter of Intent to acquire a minimum of 5000 Cryptomining machines from Hong Kong based, Milson Investment Holdings Ltd. This significant acquisition represents another phase of operations that is capitalizing on the promise and continued adoption of Cryptocurrencies as a staple of the new economy.



CEO, Neil Stevenson-Moore comments:

"As Bitcoin prices climb to a 40-day high above $9,500 USD, we are very pleased to complete this agreement and begin the process of growing our Cryptocurrency portfolio. These 5000 machines represent the foundation for our future growth and will provide a solid asset base which we can leverage for our forthcoming projects. The large majority of the 5000 machines will be state-of-the-art Bitcoin Miners; however, there will be some consideration given to miners that produce other coins that are demonstrating significant growth, application, and confidence in the market."

Stevenson-Moore continued: "The growth we continue to witness across the Crypto landscape made the acquisition and deployment of a successful mining operation an obvious decision as a means to underpin our future plans. This agreement represents just the first of many exciting partnerships we are looking forward to sharing in the coming weeks. As always, we appreciate the patience and confidence of our shareholders as we build an exciting future for Cryptobloc."

About Cryptobloc Technologies Corp.

Based in Vancouver, BC - Cryptobloc Technologies Corp. is focused on developing and implementing Blockchain, Distributed Ledger, Closed Loop, and Cryptocurrency services for Government and commercial partners. Cryptobloc is committed to developing innovative and disruptive solutions that constantly improve active business practices for our partners.

Cryptobloc Technologies Corp. is a public company, traded in Canada, U.S. and Germany under the symbols CSE:CRYP, OTCMKTS:CRYBF, and FRA:GR9.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Neil Stevenson-Moore, CEO

Further information about the Company is available under its profile on the SEDAR website, www.sedar.com, on the CSE website, www.thecse.com, and on its website, www.cryptobloctech.com

Contact: Neil Stevenson-Moore

Email: neilsm@cryptobloctech.com

Website: www.cryptobloctech.com

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company, including in regards to the expected benefits of the Company's acquisition of 1Linx, completion of the Financing, CSE acceptance of the Listing Statement, completion of the Company's name and symbol change, the Company's ability to provide clients with cutting edge security and process development software and the hope that such offerings will increase its partner profit margins and decrease such partners' liability. Although the Company's management believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward- looking information because the Company cannot provide any assurance that it will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.