UCSD Students via TRITON FUNDS invest $1,000,000 in DigitalTown, Inc.

SEATTLE, April 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIGITALTOWN, INC. (OTC:DGTW) As part of the growing youth interest in DigitalTown, Inc., students from the University of California, San Diego (UCSD), via TRITON FUNDS, are investing $1,000,000 in order to accelerate the rollout of the world's leading Global Smart City Network across university communities powered by DigitalTown.



DigitalTown CEO, Rob Monster, commented, "Momentum is building for the global adoption of our blockchain-based platform for empowering thriving local economies built on the decentralized Internet. UCSD students and TRITON FUNDS have not only the prospect of financial return but, more importantly, the opportunity to make a real difference for the millennial generation of digital natives that are poised to unleash their true productive potential on the world."

Sam Yaffa, one of three co-founders of TRITON FUNDS, says, "DigitalTown is one of the few companies that is making progress towards the evolution of the modern city. Led by their visionary CEO, Rob Monster, DigitalTown understands the big picture of implementing a seamless platform for locals and visitors. In addition, the company gives municipalities the opportunity to fund operations through revenue rather than tax. This feat should be applauded, particularly when compared to modern corporate conglomerates that often fail to invest in communities."

Yash Thukral, co-founder of TRITON FUNDS, adds, "Society is evolving at an unprecedented rate because of the advancements in technology. As members of the millennial generation, our goal is to support companies that understand how to shape an environment that will adapt and revolve around these changes. DigitalTown does it all seamlessly."

Echoing the sentiment, TRITON FUNDS co-founder, Nathan Yee, comments, "DigitalTown contributes to the essence of what we invest in at TRITON FUNDS. DigitalTown strives to take advantage of the technological innovations of the last decade and focuses on the big picture of connecting people."

DigitalTown helps people search, connect, and buy local in over 13,000 cities globally. The company's innovative search technology is branded in the identity of each city and creates discoverable online communities on web and mobile where residents and visitors take part in local economic success. Any member of any DigitalTown is also able to access the services of any other DigitalTown through a single login that empowers residents and visitors to see the world through local eyes.

DigitalTown has embarked on an ambitious plan for the future of communities. The company envisions a global network of thriving sovereign local economies where residents and visitors buy local and buy direct. In effect, every city, town or village becomes its own Google, Amazon, Expedia, OpenTable, AirBnB, PayPal and Coinbase, all in one, branded in the identity of the city, and owned by locals through Blockchain-based CityShares.

DigitalTown's senior leadership team is comprised of proven executives with experience in building large global enterprises. In addition to fast-paced internal development, the company has completed 7 acquisitions over the last 30 months in order to accelerate time to market for the integrated local-first platform called DigitalTown. The Company's 11 Board of directors, include 9 non-executive Directors who bring diverse experience.

Rob Monster, CEO of DigitalTown concluded, "The values of DigitalTown and TRITON FUNDS are perfectly aligned. The Triton team is a timely accelerator in our efforts to engage youth, notably in university communities, in San Diego and beyond. Looking ahead, this partnership will help us to more effectively activate the millennial age cohort who have much to gain from the shift to a decentralized Internet based on Blockchain."

Users can sign up for the DigitalTown platform here.

About DigitalTown, Inc.

DigitalTown, Inc. (DGTW) powers Smart Cities to succeed in the Digital Age. The company provides turn-key hosted solutions to power "Digital Towns", which improve Quality of Life for residents and visitors through locally owned solutions for economic development, civic engagement and digital inclusion for cities around the world. For more information about the company, please visit www.digitaltown.com.

About TRITON FUNDS LLC

TRITON FUNDS is a private investment fund launched by students from the University of California, San Diego (UCSD). TRITON FUNDS provides students the invaluable opportunity to gain real-world experience investing alongside experienced financial professionals. We invest in high performing teams with revolutionary aspirations to grow their company into industry leaders. TRITON FUNDS creates an ecosystem that assists talented entrepreneurs in successfully growing their ideas and maintaining strong community ethical standards. We provide strategic capitalization, business development support, and engineered exits to organizations we believe have a viable future in the modern economy. More information about TRITON FUNDS, please visit www.tritonfunds.com.

(TRITON FUNDS LLC is not a subsidiary of the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) administration or its student body. The fund is a separate entity from the school and should be treated as such.)

