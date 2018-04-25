Metso's Interim Review January 1 - March 31, 2018

This is a summary of Metso's January 1 - March 31, 2018 Interim Review. The complete report is attached to this release and is also available at www.metso.com/latestreports.

Figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period in 2017, unless otherwise stated.

First quarter 2018 in brief

Market activity continued at a healthy level

Orders received increased 17%, or 27% in constant currencies, and totaled EUR 859 million (733 million)

Services orders increased 9%, or 18% in constant currencies, and totaled EUR 490 million (451 million)

Sales increased 10%, or 19% in constant currencies, to EUR 714 million (647 million)

Services sales increased 10%, or 19% in constant currencies, and totaled EUR 422 million

(383 million)

(383 million) Adjusted EBITA was EUR 85 million, or 11.9% of sales (66 million, or 10.2%)

Operating profit (EBIT) totaled EUR 80 million, or 11.3% of sales (59 million, or 9.2%)

Earnings per share were EUR 0.33 (0.23)

Free cash flow was EUR 2 million (39 million)

Market outlook



The outlook represents expected sequential market development with a rolling six-month view. Our market conditions are expected to develop as follows:

Growth in demand to remain stable for Minerals equipment and services.

Growth in demand to remain stable for Flow Control equipment and services.

Interim President and CEO Eeva Sipilä:

We were pleased to see positive development on several fronts during the first quarter. All our businesses reported strong growth in orders, which resulted in a 17% increase in total orders received compared to the first quarter last year. This growth was supported by the continued healthy market activity in all our customer industries. The strong order growth was also partly attributable to timing, as some of the orders expected in the previous quarter were delayed to the first quarter.

Sales growth and faster than expected progress in improving earlier internal issues had a positive impact on our profitability. We have been working intensively on the internal operational issues that affected our performance in late 2017 and I am encouraged by the development so far. Nevertheless, the work continues, as there are still several areas where we can further improve our operational excellence.

We started the year with no interruption in the implementation of our profitable growth strategy. In March, we announced an expansion investment at our Indian plant. The investment will increase our production capacity to better meet the growing demand for aggregates products in India and other markets. After the reporting period, we announced two acquisitions: one in our valves business in India and the other in our aggregates business in Sweden. These acquisitions represent complementary additions to our offering and will strengthen our presence in these markets. Executing our strategy is our key focus area for the remainder of the year.

Key figures

EUR million Q1/2018 Q1/2017 Change % 2017 Orders received 859 733 17 2,982 Orders received by the services business 490 451 9 1,717 % of orders received 57 62 58 Order backlog at the end of the period 1,553 1,396 11 1,439 Sales 714 647 10 2,699 Sales of the services business 422 383 10 1,595 % of sales 59 59 59 Earnings before interest, tax and amortization (EBITA), adjusted 85 66 28 244 % of sales 11.9 10.2 9.0 Operating profit (EBIT) 80 59 36 218 % of sales 11.3 9.2 8.1 Earnings per share, EUR 0.33 0.23 43 0.68 Free cash flow 2 39 -95 158 Return on capital employed (ROCE) before taxes, annualized, % 15.2 11.1 10.3 Equity-to-assets ratio at the end of the period, % 40.9 43.7 44.5 Net gearing at the end of the period, % 2.2 -4.7 1.8 Personnel at the end of the period 12,356 11,453 8 12,037

