Nicox: :Opening of U.S. Development Office in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina

Company to relocate its growing U.S. development operations to the North Carolina biotech hub in Research Triangle Park Nicox Research Triangle Park team strengthens and expands Nicox's development capabilities, with a focus on advancing NCX 470 and NCX 4251







April 25, 2018 - release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France



Nicox S.A. (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced the opening of its U.S. development office in Research Triangle Park (RTP) in North Carolina. The decision to relocate from its prior development office in Fort Worth, Texas, and to expand the Company's presence at RTP, is driven by the anticipated progress of NCX 470 for patients with glaucoma and NCX 4251 for patients with blepharitis towards Phase 2 clinical testing.



"The new office opening prominently positions Nicox in a U.S. region known for its culture of leading-edge innovation and diverse scientific and medical expertise," stated Mike Bergamini, PhD, Executive Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer of Nicox. "We believe our presence in RTP will allow us to better meet the evolving needs of our company, accommodate the expected growth and recruit top talents."



Along with the existing senior R&D management, the team based in RTP currently includes clinical operations, project management, and pharmaceutical and technical operations. Nicox's new temporary offices have been located in the North Carolina Biotechnology Center since early March and the company expects to secure permanent office space in the RTP area in 2019. The U.S. development office located in Fort Worth, Texas, is planned to be closed by year end.



"This is an exciting time for Nicox as we expand our U.S. development capabilities and build upon the strong research and development teams located in France and in Italy," said Tomas Navratil, PhD, Vice President, Head of Development at Nicox. "Together, our teams will continue to drive forward the development programs for our pipeline assets, first of all our two main projects, NCX 470 for patients with glaucoma and NCX 4251 for patients with blepharitis, and hopefully in the near future to transition into development new lead compounds of our NO-donating therapeutics under research. The opening of our office in the RTP area is an investment in the future of the company and we believe it will be an asset as we progress our entire pipeline."