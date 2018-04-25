WISeKey and Soul Machines Develop INeS, an AI Digital Human Bot to answer cybersecurity IoT questions

INeS Integrates with the IBM Watson IoT Platform





ZUG, Switzerland, London 25th April 2018 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company and Soul Machines, a New Zealand company focused on humanizing artificial intelligence, today announced at The M&A Advisor's Corporate Growth Summit in London the development of INeS, WISeKey's new Security Digital Human.

To view a Soul Machines Digital Human, please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Yq0wxNxSfY, which will be similar to what users will experience with INeS.

INeS Digital Human connects with WISekey's Cybersecurity Platform designed for large scale cybersecurity IoT applications and based on standard and proven technologies (PKI, cryptographic Root of Trust, Digital certificates).The technology behind INeS, integrates WISeKey Cybersecurity with Soul Machines' emotionally responsive Artificial Humans built on Neural Networks that combine biologically inspired models of the human brain and key sensory networks to create a virtual central nervous system. Soul Machines co-founder Dr. Mark Sager prior to starting the company won academy awards for his digital effects work for films such as Avatar and King Kong.



INeS is currently able to answer basic verbal questions from users such as, "How do I install a cryptochip?," "How do I certify myself using a digital identity?," "How do I connect securely my objects to the Internet?," or "What do I do if I get hacked?".

"INeS will learn how to answer basic IoT Cybersecurity Questions to expand to more compelling Cybersecurity questions using INeS AI skills and will eventually expand to answering hundreds of different questions. These include detecting human emotions and reacting verbally and physically with facial expressions, to solve complex Cybersecurity and IoT threats," said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey.

"At Soul Machines we are re-imagining how humans connect with machines and we're thrilled to be working with WISeKey to bring highly-personalized answers to important questions people have around security and IoT," said Greg Cross, Chief Business Officer at Soul Machines.

The Internet of Things will live up to its promise only if the connected devices, the data they generate, the business applications that control these devices and the services around them are fully trusted. In today's environment, where cyberattacks have become more common and increasingly sophisticated, there is an urgent need to fundamentally rethink the Security Stack for IOT and adding Digital Humans like INeS to assist in answering complex questions will be important.

INeS integrates with IBM's new Watson Internet of Things (IoT) platform that implements a "message broker" and allows the exchange of information between devices and business applications as well as provides additional security, authentication and data encryption. This solution can be used in multiple industrial applications to optimize productivity across industries through predictive maintenance on equipment and machinery, create truly smart homes with connected appliances. It can also provide critical communication between devices including self-driving cars and smart homes. The possibilities that the IoT brings to the table are endless.

WISeKey's IoT security framework WISeKeyIoT is built on the use of digital certificates stored both in tamper resistant secure elements such as the WISeKey VaultIC407 and Business Applications, while INeS operates in the back-end to enable authentication of these IoT devices and Business Applications.

This solution relies upon the proven ISTANA PKI platform, WISeKey's advanced solution specifically tailored to match the needs of IoT. Using state-of-the-art cryptographic algorithms, the ISTANA PKI platform is designed to meet the highest standards to issue, manage and validate digital credentials for IoT, and is scalable to support environments with hundreds of millions of devices. Additionally, INeS features Entity Management (Identities, Group, Type, Role, Life Cycle, any custom attributes), Message Security Policy Management and Business Rules Management and it interfaces with both - the Cloud infrastructure and Business Applications.

INeS can remotely identify credentials and control activation, deactivation, revocation, renewal and securely provision (point to point secure update) for IOT edge devices and Business Applications.

WISeKey Introduced INeS last month #Think2018, as a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM's new Watson IoT Platform

About Soul Machines

Soul Machines is the developer of the world's first Virtual Nervous System, bringing intelligent, emotionally responsive Digital Humans "to life" using a combination of neural networks and brain models. Soul Machines "real life" digital humans enable an incredibly personalized customer experience in combination with the delivery of specialized knowledge that can augment and enrich the user experience for Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms. The University of Auckland spinout company is built on their Baby X research platform. The company is venture-backed, with an investment led by Hong Kong-based Horizons Ventures, a leading artificial intelligence and virtual reality investor.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

