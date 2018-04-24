LSI Industries Third Quarter, Fiscal 2018 Earnings Conference Call Update

CINCINNATI, April 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) today provided an update on the third quarter, fiscal 2018 earnings conference call. John Morgan, Managing Director, commented, "The Company has received a number of inquiries from shareholders with regard to the recent departure of the CEO and the effect this may have on the conference call scheduled for Thursday April 26th. First let me confirm that this call is still scheduled to take place at 10:00 a.m. Jim Galeese, CFO will review financial results for the quarter and year-to-date. In addition I will join Jim on the call to represent the Board of Directors, and will be available to answer your questions with regard to the focus of the CEO search.



"To be responsive to recent shareholder inquiries, I want to supplement the release from Monday April 23rd and add clarity regarding the CEO change. The Board believes that the previous CEO achieved a number of improvements to the business and that the Company is now well positioned to grow. The decision was made to bring in a new CEO with skills and experience in product innovation and revenue growth, and this shift in emphasis is the sole reason for making the change.

"The search will target a CEO with successful experience in managing through market transformations that we are seeing in both the lighting and graphics markets we serve. Developments in the application of emerging technologies, digital electronics, and a connected world will present a number of opportunities in the future. In order to unlock the potential value of LSI, we believe it is important to invest in profitable growth as a primary financial lever. The development of top-line growth strategies demands unique skills, and adding these skill sets to the organization is the focus of our recruitment effort.

"The team at LSI is excited about the future opportunities to grow the business and we look forward to discussing this with you on the call this Thursday."

