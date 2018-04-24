Barrick Announces Dividend
TORONTO, April 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX)(TSX:ABX) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the quarter of U.S. 3 cents per share, payable on June 15, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2018.1
1 The declaration and payment of dividends is at the discretion of the Board of Directors, and will depend on the Company's financial results, cash requirements, future prospects, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.