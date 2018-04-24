Barrick Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, April 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick") announced that the nominees listed in the information circular for the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of Barrick. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors, and the advisory resolution on executive compensation are set out below.



Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld María Ignacia Benítez 603,964,863 99.47 % 3,215,263 0.53 % Gustavo A. Cisneros 579,019,922 95.36 % 28,160,204 4.64 % Graham G. Clow 600,921,819 98.97 % 6,258,307 1.03 % Kelvin P.M. Dushnisky 592,224,498 97.54 % 14,955,628 2.46 % J. Michael Evans 603,140,531 99.33 % 4,039,595 0.67 % Brian L. Greenspun 602,441,650 99.22 % 4,738,476 0.78 % J. Brett Harvey 589,023,493 97.01 % 18,156,633 2.99 % Patricia A. Hatter 603,950,167 99.47 % 3,229,959 0.53 % Nancy H.O. Lockhart 583,844,728 96.16 % 23,335,398 3.84 % Pablo Marcet 603,353,554 99.37 % 3,826,572 0.63 % Anthony Munk 593,110,262 97.68 % 14,069,864 2.32 % J. Robert S. Prichard 574,868,037 94.68 % 32,312,089 5.32 % Steven J. Shapiro 577,565,222 95.12 % 29,614,904 4.88 % John L. Thornton 568,857,078 93.69 % 38,323,048 6.31 % Ernie L. Thrasher 592,666,576 97.61 % 14,513,550 2.39 %

Voting results for the resolution approving the appointment of the auditor are as follows:



Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 691,877,070 97.52 % 17,574,041 2.48 %

Voting results for the advisory resolution on executive compensation are as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 573,925,036 94.52 % 33,266,226 5.48 %

