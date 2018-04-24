Sensata Technologies Holds First Annual Day of Service

SWINDON, United Kingdom, April 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST), an industrial technology company and a leading provider of sensors, held its first annual employee volunteer day today, in recognition of the 102nd anniversary of the Company's founding in 1916.



Martha Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sensata Technologies, helps pack meals for local food pantries during the first annual Sensata Day of Service.





Sensata employees across the company's largest U.S. locations in Attleboro, MA, Bloomington, MN and Thousand Oaks, CA were offered a variety of volunteer activities. Events included a shoes and clothing drive, packing meals for food pantries, hosting STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) events with local schools, and beach and nature trail clean ups. Employees were able to select an event based on what matters most to them.

Nationwide over 500 employees participated in more than 14 different service initiatives. In the Attleboro, MA area, 100 acres of trails were cleared at local parks and children's camps, and approximately 1,400 pounds of trash was removed from a Rhode Island beach. Employees also donated clothing and shoes to benefit the Attleboro Arts Museum and the Epilepsy Foundation of New England. In addition, Sensata employess held a STEAM career fair and helped build an outdoor classroom at Our Sisters' School in New Bedford, MA.

In Thousand Oaks, CA and Attleboro, MA employees helped pack 58,000 meals for local food pantries through The Outreach Program. In Bloomington, MN, employees spent nearly 50 hours stocking shelves at the non-profit Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People (VEAP).

"Sensata strives to be a neighbor of choice and through the Sensata Foundation we are able to provide financial grants and meaningful service opportunities for our team," said Martha Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer. "In 2017, the Foundation was founded to more closely support qualifying charitable entities aligned with our core initiatives. To this end, the Sensata Foundation focuses on empowering the next generation of engineers and supporting communities where we live and work. We look forward to many more successful Sensata Day of Service events in the years ahead."

About the Sensata Technologies Foundation

The Sensata Technologies Foundation, Inc., is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting communities where Sensata has operations and fostering a passion for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects and all that they can make possible in the 21st century. The Foundation will achieve these objectives by making strategic grants, forging strong community partnerships and fostering innovation through financial support and employee volunteerism. For more information, please visit the Sensata Foundation's website at www.sensatafoundation.org.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is one of the world's leading suppliers of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management solutions with operations and business centers in 12 countries. Sensata's products improve safety, efficiency and comfort for millions of people every day in automotive, appliance, aircraft, industrial, military, heavy vehicle, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, data, telecommunications, recreational vehicle and marine applications. For more information, please visit Sensata's website at www.sensata.com.

