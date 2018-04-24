Era Group Announces Q1 2018 Earnings Release Call

HOUSTON, April 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) ("Era"), one of the largest helicopter operators in the world, today announced it will release financial results for its first quarter 2018 after the market closes on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. In connection with the release, Era has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, May 2, 2018, to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT).



Investors may participate in the call by phone. Dial 800-263-0877 for domestic callers or 646-828-8143 for international callers, at least 10 minutes before the call, using the access code 3536639. A telephone replay will be available through May 16, 2018, by utilizing the above numbers and access code. The accompanying investor presentation will be available on May 2, 2018, on Era's website at www.erahelicopters.com.

About Era Group

Era is one of the largest helicopter operators in the world and the longest serving helicopter transport operator in the U.S. In addition to servicing its U.S. customers, Era also provides helicopters and related services to third-party helicopter operators and customers in other countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, the Dominican Republic and India. Era's helicopters are primarily used to transport personnel to, from and between offshore oil and gas production platforms, drilling rigs and other installations. In addition, Era's helicopters are used to perform emergency response services, firefighting, utility, VIP transport and other services. Era also provides a variety of operating lease solutions and technical fleet support to third party operators.

For additional information concerning Era, contact Jennifer Whalen (713) 369-4636 or visit Era's website at www.erahelicopters.com.



