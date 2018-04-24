$40 Million Investment at Irving Pulp & Paper and Irving Tissue Benefits 84 New Brunswick Suppliers

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, April 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irving Pulp and Paper as well as Irving Tissue on the west side of Saint John is underway with a $40 million investment with an impact across NB. Eighty-four (84) New Brunswick companies will be working on the modernization, accounting for $29 million of the investment. These suppliers are located across New Brunswick. The project is scheduled for completion on May 14, 2018.

Mark Mosher, Vice President of Irving Pulp and Paper Division announces $40 million investment in west side Saint John mills, 84 NB businesses benefit from contracts.



Irving Pulp and Paper as well as Irving Tissue begin $40 million investment with 84 NB suppliers at west side Saint John Mills.



IPP Shutdown 2018 Infographic v2





This project is also going to provide hands-on learning experiences for the workforce of the future – over twenty-five co-op students from the University of New Brunswick, Dalhousie University, Memorial University in Newfoundland & Labrador as well as the New Brunswick Community College (NBCC).

This new investment brings environmental benefits. Today, the pulp mill is already 95% green energy . This upgrade will improve energy use and further reduce the site's carbon footprint.

"The pulp mill is the heart of our forest products value chain - from seed to store shelf - sustaining over 9,600 direct, indirect, and induced jobs across New Brunswick," said Mark Mosher, Vice President of the Irving Pulp and Paper Division. "Every year we are growing more wood than we harvest. This wood goes to our sawmills. Chips from sawmills across the region are the primary ingredient for the pulp mill here in Saint John. The pulp is then used to produce quality tissue in Saint John, Dieppe, Toronto, New York and in 2019, Macon, Georgia. The work we are doing will improve the quality and volume of tissue made for Canada's top brands– Royale and Majesta as well Scotties in US," Mosher explained.

"New Brunswick is home and our owners are focused on a strong future for these mills. We're really excited about what this modernization means for our employees, Saint John and our many suppliers across the province," said Mosher.

Watch the video here: https://vimeo.com/266154852 or https://youtu.be/7GD4rFVF0v4

Economic Impact of JDI's New Brunswick Forestry and Forest Products Operations:

This mill is at the heart of sustaining a value chain of

Over 9,600 direct, indirect, and induced jobs

Over $615 million in wages

Over 1,700 suppliers from 250+ communities

We're hiring! Over the next three years, JDI is forecasting over 5,100 for all its operations in New Brunswick: careers.jdirving.com.

Media Contact:

Mary Keith, Vice President Communications

J.D. Irving, Limited

(506) 632-5122 office

(506) 650-8209 cell

Keith.mary@jdirving.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5958284c-56c3-48ef-8728-ce83adc422a9

http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1d758c6a-089c-4643-9f13-f96dac25dd4b



An infographic accompanying this announcement is available at

http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e896d34c-54cf-44d7-82c9-5efd24b0430f