Gannon University Increases Student Retention by 5%, Saving $2 Million, with Help of GlyphEd™ Data Visualization Software

Alexandria, Va, April 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlyphEd™, the leading provider of interactive data visualization and discovery technology for college and university Enrollment Management teams, shared today that Gannon University increased student retention by 5%, adding $2 million in revenue for the school in under one year. Gannon University credited GlyphEd with contributing to this success through insights generated from GlyphEd's data visualization software. Gannon University is a four-year, Catholic university dedicated to providing a liberal arts education integrated with professional skills and faith-based learning.

Gannon University





"Over the past year, Gannon University increased student retention by 5%," said Steven Mauro Ph.D., Vice President for Academic Administration. "That translates to $2 million in revenue for the school that year and lifelong success for that group of students. GlyphEd was an integral part of identifying those students and helping them to stay in school."

GlyphEd presents student data related to financial aid, recruiting, admissions, academic, and extracurricular information within a single graphical/visual representation on the user's computer screen. Users can view all of their student related data holistically, in context, to enhance analysis and find answers that inform student success programs more quickly and easily.

"We are very excited about our results with GlyphEd," added Mauro. "With GlyphEd we we're able to identify at-risk students through comprehensive analysis of financial aid, engagement and academic data more easily and in less time. We discovered previously unknown behavioral factors that indicate student risk that allowed us to best alter our intervention strategies and tactics accordingly."

GlyphEd integrates with existing CRM and Enrollment Management data systems, allowing schools to benefit from data they already capture.

"Student success and school success are important to the entire GlyphEd team," said Mark Sloan, CEO of GlyphEd. "Dr. Mauro and his team at Gannon University have created a best practices playbook for retention and we are thrilled to be a part of such a measurable impact."

Gannon University joined GlyphEd's Early Adopter Product Partnership Program in June, 2017. GlyphEd Early Adopters get all of the benefits of mastering their Big Data with GlyphEd and the opportunity to provide feedback and design ideas regarding the functionality, design, and usability of GlyphEd.

University and college teams with data, ideas, and an interest in helping GlyphEd build products that will greatly improve school and student success are encouraged to apply at www.glyphed.co.

About GlyphEd™

GlyphEd™ is transforming the way Enrollment Management Offices interact with data for discovery and insight. It offers a new way to interact with data, discover insights, and make informed decisions. Ultimately, the GlyphEd Retention GlyphKIT™ allows colleges and universities to make faster, more informed decisions across Retention, and Student Success. Additionally, GlyphEd sits on top of existing IT investments in CRM and other data – allowing colleges and universities to get a greater return on IT investments. GlyphEd is a SynGlyphX®Insde Company.



About Gannon University

Gannon University is a Catholic, diocesan university with campuses in Erie, Pennsylvania, and Ruskin, Florida, offering online and traditional associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral programs to more than 4,000 academically talented and diverse students.

Gannon University is dedicated to excellence in teaching, scholarship and service. Inspired by the Catholic Intellectual Tradition, the University offers a comprehensive, values-centered learning experience that emphasizes faith, leadership, inclusiveness and social responsibility.

Learn more about Gannon University at: About Gannon University



For more information about GlyphEd, visit www.GlyphEd.co

