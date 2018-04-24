CTS to Present at Oppenheimer Industrial Growth Conference

LISLE, Ill., April 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) will be presenting at the Oppenheimer Industrial Growth Conference on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 10:15 AM EDT at the Westin New York Grand Central Hotel in New York City. This conference will focus on a variety of leading industrial growth companies. Additional information on the Oppenheimer Industrial Growth Conference is available at www.opco.com. CTS's investor presentation is available on the Investors page of www.ctscorp.com for those unable to attend.



CTS (NYSE:CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

