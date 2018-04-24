Organovo to Present at 2nd Annual NASH Summit

SAN DIEGO, April 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) ("Organovo") today announced that it will present at the 2nd Annual NASH Summit in Boston, Ma. on Tuesday, April 24th at 4:00pm ET. Alice Chen, Director of Tissue Applications at Organovo, will be giving a presentation focused on the Company's development of a 3D bioprinted human liver tissue non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH") model.



Event: 2nd Annual NASH Summit

Presentation Title: Modeling NAFLD/NASH In Vitro Using 3D Bioprinted Human Liver Tissue

Date & Time: Thursday, April 24th at 4:00pm ET

Location: Revere Hotel Boston Common, Boston, Ma.

Organovo continues to develop its NASH disease model and can now demonstrate the ability to begin with healthy primary human cells to create a 3D bioprinted human liver tissue, and then induce NASH phenotypes including the progressive accumulation of fat, hepatocellular damage and fibrosis. In a recent study, the Company evaluated the efficacy of a clinical drug candidate being developed to treat NASH and was able to show the reduction of key histological disease features. Today's presentation will show initial data on a late-stage clinical candidate from a second major class of promising NASH drugs, providing further evidence that Organovo's ExVive® platform can identify important and specific effects of NASH modulation utilizing the ‘gold standard' of histological imaging.

Organovo's 3D bioprinted human liver tissues function for at least four weeks and are comprised of a complex multicellular architecture that more closely emulates human biology and disease. The Company's tissue systems have the potential to facilitate breakthrough translational research from target discovery to high-value drug profiling, enabling better understanding of disease processes, discovery of novel therapeutics, biomarkers, and the safety assessment of drugs in a disease-relevant background.

About Organovo Holdings, Inc.

Organovo is developing and commercializing a platform technology to produce and study living tissues that emulate key aspects of human biology and disease for use in drug discovery, clinical development, and therapeutic applications. The Company develops tissue systems through internal research programs and in collaboration with pharmaceutical, academic and other partners. Organovo's living tissues have the potential to transform the drug discovery process, enabling treatments to be developed more effectively and with greater relevance to performance in human trials and commercialization. The Company's ExVive™ Liver and Kidney Tissues are used in disease modeling for NASH and fibrosis, high-value drug profiling, target and marker discovery/validation, and other drug testing. The Company is also advancing a preclinical program to develop its NovoTissues® liver therapeutic tissues for critical unmet medical needs, including certain life-threatening pediatric diseases. The Company has received orphan designation for its potential treatment of alpha-1-antityrpsin deficiency, its lead indication within the category of inborn errors of metabolism. Organovo is changing the shape of life science research and transforming medical care. Learn more at www.organovo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential for one or more customer's electing to move toward framework agreements involving annual budgets, revenue commitments, and/or dedicated research plans, the expected costs, timing and operational benefits of the Company's restructuring plan, the financial impact of the Company's restructuring plan on its future operating costs and financial results, and statements regarding the potential benefits and therapeutic uses of the Company's therapeutic liver tissue. The factors that could cause the Company's actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell products and services based on its technology; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products, services and technology; the Company's ability to successfully complete studies and provide the technical information required to support market acceptance of its products, services and technology, on a timely basis or at all; the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies, including its use of third party distributors; the Company's ability to recognize deferred revenue; the final results of the Company's preclinical studies may be different from the Company's studies or interim preclinical data results and may not support further clinical development of its therapeutic tissues; the Company may not successfully complete the required preclinical and clinical trials required to obtain regulatory approval for its therapeutic tissues on a timely basis or at all; and the Company's ability to meet its fiscal year 2018 outlook. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 7, 2017. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. These cautionary statements should be considered with any written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company may issue in the future. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to reflect actual results, later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

