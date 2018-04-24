Nokia Bell Labs and NTT DOCOMO collaborate on 5G innovations for massive capacity, low-latency support of future wireless applications

Press Release



Nokia Bell Labs and NTT DOCOMO agree to perform joint study and trials on 5G technology evolution using 90 GHz frequencies

Nokia Bell Labs test first phased-array RF chip solution for the 90 GHz band to increase radio coverage in higher frequency bands and deliver multi-gigabit speeds at scale

Joint demonstration of traffic offloading relocation within a 5G core for ultra-low latency network support of widespread real-time applications

Nokia Bell Labs demonstrations at Brooklyn 5G Summit show 5G innovations to support delivery of demanding applications such as virtual and augmented reality video

24 April 2018

Brooklyn 5G Summit, New York, US - Nokia and NTT DOCOMO are collaborating at the Brooklyn 5G Summit to showcase a 5G technology innovation that will deliver massive-capacity to address the increased demand in video data and applications.

Nokia and NTT DOCOMO are working together to create technologies that will support the delivery of enhanced mobile broadband applications for 5G. The widespread availability of applications such as real-time virtual and augmented reality video will enable new capabilities for both industries and consumers. Delivery will rely on ultra-responsive networks with massive wireless capacity in dense deployment scenarios.

At the Brooklyn 5G Summit, Nokia, supported by NTT DOCOMO, will show two technology innovations being developed to address these demands:

The companies will apply a Nokia Bell Labs-developed compact mmWave phased-array antenna system scalable up to 256-elements using an integrated circuit (RFIC) solution in the 90 GHz frequency band to enable multi-gigabit per second speeds. The test will demonstrate how using 5G New Radio (5G NR) enhancements at higher mmWave frequency bands can manage radio complexity and a larger number of antenna beams, while enabling greater bandwidth. It will also show how using a larger number of antenna elements at higher frequency bands can minimize pathloss to enable coverage similar to that found using lower mmWave bands.

A joint demonstration will also show how dynamic offloading relocation in a 5G core will enable the low-latency networks required to support time critical mobile broadband applications for future automation and augmented reality.

Nokia and NTT DOCOMO will continue to test these technologies in NTT DOCOMO's research lab at the Yokosuka Research Park in Japan. The companies will investigate how the Nokia Bell Labs developed RFIC solution operating in the 90 GHz frequency band will enhance coverage in a variety of scenarios, including urban, suburban and in-building environments to meet the massive connectivity demands of consumers and businesses in Japan.

In January, Nokia and NTT DOCOMO announced that they were to collaborate on the integration of Nokia 3GPP-compliant 5G New Radio-based hardware into NTT DOCOMO's network to prepare for future commercial launch of 5G services in Japan.

Hiroshi Nakamura, EVP and CTO at NTT DOCOMO, said: "These demonstrations at the Brooklyn 5G Summit build on a long collaboration with Nokia. Working together, we want to accelerate the evolution of 5G technologies especially towards pioneering higher frequency bands such as 90 GHz."

Marcus Weldon, President of Nokia Bell Labs, said: "At Bell Labs, we work with leading operators such as NTT DOCOMO to develop disruptive technologies that will redefine human existence. At the Brooklyn 5G Summit, we will show the world's first RF solution that addresses the challenge of delivering optimized coverage for future mmWave frequencies, using a pioneering RFIC design that can be scaled to any array dimension and deliver optimized connectivity to any set of devices."

The fifth annual Brooklyn 5G Summit is co-sponsored by Nokia and NYU WIRELESS Research Center at the New York University Tandon School of Engineering. It will be held from 24-27 April at the MetroTech Center in Brooklyn, New York. Both Marcus Weldon and Seizo Onoe, Chief Technology Architect, NTT DOCOMO, Inc. and President, DOCOMO Technology, Inc., will be presenting keynotes at the Summit. The event will be live streamed by co-sponsor IEEE Communications Society, and media are welcome to view the live stream by registering here.

