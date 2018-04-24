PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson's Willie Bogan to Board of Directors

SALT LAKE CITY, April 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:COOL), a commercial-stage biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company focused on transforming the lives of patients by discovering, designing and developing a range of regenerative tissue products for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences, announced today that Willie Bogan, former Corporate Secretary of McKesson Corporation, has joined the Company's Board of Directors.



"With PolarityTE now just a little over one year old, we have seen tremendous growth and evolving momentum across all fronts of the Company. From rapid translation of R&D, to the buildout of our new and fully-scalable manufacturing facility, and now most importantly, tangible clinical outcomes in patients treated with our commercial SkinTE tissue product, PolarityTE is continuing to expand its commercial departments. Understanding these milestones and our continuous growth strategy, Willie Bogan, Esq., was an obvious choice for the company. Mr. Bogan carries decades of experience serving as a trusted advisor to public companies and brings an important breadth and depth of knowledge to our Board as we plan to further accelerate our growth trajectory," said Dr. Denver Lough, CEO of PolarityTE, Inc. Dr. Lough continued, "Mr. Bogan's most recent experience as the Corporate Secretary and Associate General Counsel of McKesson Corporation, currently ranked 5th on the Fortune 500, provides considerable insight into important healthcare industry and supply chain dynamics, and his corporate governance, securities law and compliance expertise should be invaluable to help guide our growth."

Willie Bogan remarked, "I look forward to helping guide the tremendous potential and growth of this exciting company and imparting my advisory experience and counsel to the Company and the Board as the Company works to bring this promising technology to providers and patients. My experience at McKesson gave me a deep appreciation of the effective and thoughtful delivery of healthcare technology in an effort to improve the lives of patients, and I hope to help the PolarityTE team continue their important and impressive work toward that end."

About Willie Bogan

Willie Bogan served as Associate General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of McKesson Corporation, a San Francisco-based healthcare services and information technology company, from July 2009 until his retirement in November 2015. He joined McKesson in November 2006 as Associate General Counsel and Assistant Secretary. Before joining McKesson, Mr. Bogan held senior advisory positions at four other public companies in the San Francisco Bay Area – Bank of America, Safeway, Charles Schwab and Catellus Development Corporation. Prior to becoming in-house counsel, he was a partner at Steinberg, Miller, Bogan & Goldstein in Manhattan Beach, California.

During his tenure as a business and securities attorney, Mr. Bogan was involved in a variety of substantial commercial transactions and was an advisor to directors and executive management in the boardroom. Through this, Mr. Bogan acquired significant business and financial experience, including in relation to lending, borrowing, hedging, capital deployment, financial results, mergers and acquisitions, risks and risk management. Regarding healthcare, he acquired significant insight into supply chain systems and activities, and into the nature, opportunities and challenges of healthcare technology businesses. Mr. Bogan also has extensive corporate governance experience.

Mr. Bogan graduated Phi Beta Kappa and Summa Cum Laude from Dartmouth College, where he majored in Spanish. He earned an M.A. degree in Politics and Economics from Oxford University, where he studied as a Rhodes Scholar, and a J.D. degree from Stanford Law School. While at Dartmouth, Mr. Bogan was an All-Ivy, All New-England, All-East and Academic-All American defensive back on the undefeated and nationally ranked 1970 football team and was drafted by the then Baltimore Colts. In addition, he was named a National Football Foundation and Hall of Fame scholar-athlete. In 1989, he was inducted into the Academic All-America Hall of Fame, an honor that recognizes former Academic All-Americans for career achievements and community service. In 2013, Mr. Bogan was honored by the Ivy Football Association, which recognizes distinguished alumnus from Ivy institutions who achieve prominence in his chosen field. Mr. Bogan has been involved in many additional professional and community activities throughout his career including chairing and serving on boards for various organizations including the San Francisco Bar Association and student programs like the Boys and Girls Clubs

About PolarityTE™

PolarityTE is a commercial-stage biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company focused on transforming the lives of patients by discovering, designing and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences. The PolarityTE platform technology begins with a small piece of the patient's own, or autologous, healthy tissue, rather than artificially manipulated individual cells. From this small piece of healthy autologous tissue, the company creates an easily deployable, dynamic and self-propagating product designed to enhance and stimulate the patient's own cells to regenerate the target tissues. Rather than manufacturing with synthetic and foreign materials within artificially engineered environments, PolarityTE manufactures with the patient's own tissue and uses the patient's own body to support the regenerative process to create the same tissue from which it was derived. PolarityTE's innovative method is intended to promote and accelerate growth of the patient's tissues to undergo a form of effective regenerative healing.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to, among other things, the Company's ongoing compliance with the requirements of The NASDAQ Stock Market and the Company's ability to maintain the closing bid price requirements of The NASDAQ Stock Market on a post reverse split basis. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "intend," "plan," "will," "would," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and other filings with the SEC (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law. Our actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and other filings with the SEC (copies of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov).

CONTACT

Investors:

John Stetson

InvestorRelations@PolarityTE.com

(385) 237-2365

Hans Vitzthum

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Hans@LifeSciAdvisors.com

(617) 535-7743

Media:

David Schull

Russo Partners LLC

David.Schull@RussoPartnersLLC.com

(858) 717-2310

Jenna Mathis

jennamathis@polarityte.com

(610) 751-3985