UroGen Pharma to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

RA'ANANA, Israel and NEW YORK, April 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments to address unmet needs in the field of urology, with a focus on uro-oncology, today announced that members of management and the Board of Directors will ring the Nasdaq stock market opening bell on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.



"We are proud to have been one of the top performing IPOs of 2017 in the biotech space and look forward to more achievements in the future – including bringing transformative uro-oncology treatments to patients," said Ron Bentsur, Chief Executive Officer of UroGen. "Last year, we focused on building a strong foundation. This year, we are marching toward several key milestones that will hopefully bring us closer to potential approval of our first product, including presentation of the interim analysis and top-line data from the Phase III OLYMPUS trial of UGN-101 in low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer."

A live webcast of the ceremony will be available at https://livestream.com/nasdaq/live or http://www.nasdaq.com/about/marketsitetowervideo.asx from approximately 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. EDT.

About UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing advanced non-surgical treatments to address unmet needs in the field of urology, with a focus on uro-oncology. The Company has developed RTGel™, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen's sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. UroGen's lead product candidates, UGN-101 (MitoGel™, also known as mitomycin urothelial gel) and UGN-102 (VesiGel™, also known as mitomycin intravesical gel), are designed to potentially remove tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and bladder cancer, respectively. UroGen is headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel with U.S. headquarters in New York.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including with respect to the timing and results of clinical development of UGN-101 (MitoGel), timing and expectations of results from the OLYMPUS trial, and the prospective trading results of UroGen's ordinary shares, which statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to: the timing and success of clinical trials and potential complications thereof, including with respect to enrollment; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval; and market risks. In light of these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of our annual report for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the SEC on March 15, 2018 and other filings that UroGen makes with the SEC from time to time (which are available at http://www.sec.gov), the events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking statements may not occur, and UroGen's actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied thereby. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to UroGen as of the date of this release.

