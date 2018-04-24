ThousandEyes Appoints Former AWS Leader as Vice President of Engineering

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the company scales to meet growing global demand for its Network Intelligence platform, ThousandEyes today announced Murtaza Doctor has joined its executive team as vice pres­ident of engineering. An accomplished leader with more than 20 years of experience in engineering, software development, and innovation across startups and hyper-scale giants, Doctor has a proven track record in scaling business-critical applications at high-growth companies in disruptive markets.



"We purpose-built ThousandEyes knowing the Internet was destined to become the new corporate backbone. As a result, we are building a unique and exponentially growing real-time network intelligence dataset. Unlike appliance-based products, building such a massive dataset and providing seamless real-time access to our Fortune 500 and Global 2000 customers involves a significant investment in scalable architectures," said Mohit Lad, co-founder and CEO of ThousandEyes. "With Murtaza's experience in high-performance environments, we will be able to continue the rapid pace of innovation our engineering team has established while also bringing a new level of scale to the equation, which positions us for long term success."

Prior to ThousandEyes, Doctor was the Silicon Valley engineering site lead for AWS DynamoDB, a critical technology underpinning to both Amazon's external customers and its internal services. While at AWS, Doctor more than doubled the scale and performance of the DynamoDB platform to handle millions of requests per second and tripled the team to support and further expand its massive scale. Before AWS, Doctor led the engineering team for TubeMogul's (now Adobe) flagship Real-Time Bidding platform, significantly scaling the product and the team leading up to the company's Initial Public Offering in 2014. Earlier in his career, he headed RichRelevance's DataMesh engineering team and led the architecture and development for Yahoo!'s Display Advertising platform.

"Murtaza's extensive experience leading engineering organizations at high-growth technology-driven companies has given him a unique perspective on how to build mission-critical software that pushes the boundaries of innovation," said Ricardo Oliveira, ThousandEyes co-founder and CTO. "His strength in building and managing high-performance engineering organizations will ensure that ThousandEyes engineering and operations will continue to be world-class as we scale globally, accelerate adoption and deliver on our deep pipeline of innovations."

"Having been on the receiving end of network issues and knowing how painful it is to find the proverbial needle in the haystack, I find the problem space that ThousandEyes addresses incredibly important and exciting. Traditional network monitoring solutions simply aren't cutting it in the age of the cloud," said Doctor. "As ThousandEyes enters its next phase of growth, I'm incredibly excited to join a world-class engineering and operations team to not only focus my efforts on further scaling the product and ecosystem to deliver on the incredible market demand, but also push the boundaries of what's possible in terms of network visibility, insights and intelligence."

