In-Memory Computing Summit Europe Announces Full Breakout Session Schedule

FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing platform solutions based on Apache® Ignite™, today released the full breakout session schedule for the second annual In-Memory Computing Summit® Europe, the premier conference for individuals from Europe and Asia that are currently using or exploring using in-memory computing. Conference breakout sessions are in five tracks: Tales from the Trenches, New Capabilities, Architecture, Streaming Data, and Hardware. Speakers include representatives from companies such as Oracle, Intel, NEC Corporation of America, GridGain Systems, Hazelcast, iguazio, Neeve Research, ScaleOut Software, Software AG, Bouquet.ai, and VoltDB. The IMC Summit Europe will take place at the Park Plaza Victoria London, June 25-26, 2018. Attendees can receive a 30 percent Super Saver discount off the full price registration fee by purchasing their ticket by April 29, 2018.



The In-Memory Computing Summit Europe 2018 is the only conference focusing on the full range of in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions. Attendees will learn about the role of in-memory computing in enterprise use cases such as digital transformation and omnichannel customer experience initiatives. The conference is attended by technical decision makers, business decision makers, architects, CTOs, developers and more who make or influence purchasing decisions about in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT and HPC solutions.

Conference Schedule

This year's European conference includes 30 engaging and informative breakout sessions on a wide range of topics, including the following and more:

When One Minute Can Cost You a Million: Predicting Share Prices in Real-Time with Apache Spark and Apache Ignite – Manuel Mourato, Big Data Engineer, Nomad Tech

– Manuel Mourato, Big Data Engineer, Nomad Tech Intel Memory Drive Technology (IMDT) – Ravikanth Durgavajhala, SSD Solutions Architect, Intel Corporation

– Ravikanth Durgavajhala, SSD Solutions Architect, Intel Corporation TimesTen Scaleout: Functionality, Architecture and Performance Tuning – Chris Jenkins, Senior Director, In-Memory Technology, Oracle

– Chris Jenkins, Senior Director, In-Memory Technology, Oracle When Scientific High Performance Computing (HPC) Meets Big Data Tools – Tsvi Lev, General Manager of the NEC Israeli Research Center, NEC Corporation of America

– Tsvi Lev, General Manager of the NEC Israeli Research Center, NEC Corporation of America Things You Learn as You Massively Scale – David Rolfe, Director of Solutions Engineering, VoltDB Inc.

– David Rolfe, Director of Solutions Engineering, VoltDB Inc. How to Build an Event-Driven, Dynamically Re-Configurable Micro-Services Platform – Sven Beauprez, Lead Architect, The Glue

– Sven Beauprez, Lead Architect, The Glue Integrating Data-Parallel Analytics into Stream-Processing Using an In-Memory Data Grid – William Bain, CEO, ScaleOut Software, Inc.

– William Bain, CEO, ScaleOut Software, Inc. Designing Multi-Cluster Applications – Lucas Beeler, Senior Consultant, GridGain Systems

– Lucas Beeler, Senior Consultant, GridGain Systems "Hybrid Transactional Analytical Processing (HTAP)" the Key to Intelligent Systems – Kevin Goldstein, Senior Principal Architect, Neeve Research

– Kevin Goldstein, Senior Principal Architect, Neeve Research Apache Ignite as MPP Accelerator – Alexander Ermakov, Chief Technology Officer, Arenadata

– Alexander Ermakov, Chief Technology Officer, Arenadata Real-Time with Artificial Intelligence: The Convergence of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence – Colin MacNaughton, Head of Engineering, Neeve Research

– Colin MacNaughton, Head of Engineering, Neeve Research Fast and Robust Complex Event Processing Using Apache Ignite – Viktor Khodiakov, CEO, Gridfore

– Viktor Khodiakov, CEO, Gridfore Speed-of-Light Faceted Search via Oracle In-Memory Option – Alexander Tokarev, DB Tech Lead, DataArt

– Alexander Tokarev, DB Tech Lead, DataArt Ways to Recover In-Memory Data on a Disaster – Alparslan Avci, Solutions Architect, Hazelcast

– Alparslan Avci, Solutions Architect, Hazelcast Distributed Database DevOps Dilemmas? Kubernetes to the Rescue! – Akmal Chaudhri, Technical Evangelist, GridGain Systems

– Akmal Chaudhri, Technical Evangelist, GridGain Systems Pushing Enterprise Software to the Next Level – Self-Contained Web Applications on In-Memory Platforms – Michal Nosek, Software Engineer, Tech Sales, Starcounter AB

Super Saver Registration Discounts

Attendees can receive a 30 percent discount by registering early. The Super Saver General Admission rate of £375 ends on April 29, 2018. Register via the conference website, or email attendance and registration questions to info@imcsummit.org.

Sponsorships

By sponsoring the In-Memory Computing Summit Europe, organizations gain a unique opportunity to enhance their visibility and reputation as leaders in in-memory computing products and services. They can interact with key in-memory computing business and technical decision makers, connect with technology purchasers and influencers, and help shape the future of Fast Data. A limited number of Platinum, Gold and Silver sponsorship packages are currently available. Some of the current sponsors include:

Platinum Sponsors – GridGain Systems

Gold Sponsors – ScaleOut Software

Association Sponsors – Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA)

Media Sponsors – Data Centre Solutions, Digitalisation World, Enterprise Times, IT for CEOs and CFOs, IT Pro

