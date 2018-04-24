VirTra Awarded Additional $1.25 Million Order by U.S. Department of State

TEMPE, Ariz., April 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets, today announced the company has received a new purchase order for its training simulators under the previously announced indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract with the United States Department of State (DOS). The new order is valued at approximately $1.25 million and is expected to be delivered in the third quarter of 2018.



The DOS is expected to donate the training simulators to the Ukraine and Mexico in support of U.S. Foreign Assistance programs. The simulators are anticipated to be used in basic and advanced weapons training for developing proficiency in marksmanship, use of force judgment skills, close quarters shooting skills and other related skills which law enforcement personnel face in the execution of their duties.

"With this order, VirTra expands its presence into the Ukraine, expanding our international presence and furthering our relationship with the Department of State," said Jason Mulcahy, general manager of VirTra. "VirTra simulation training is one of the best ways to prepare law enforcement officers for the high stress encounters they can face in their daily work. We are pleased to provide our systems to the Department of State in support of our foreign allies."

About VirTra

VirTra is a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The Company's patented technologies, software and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real world situations. VirTra's mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through realistic and highly-effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes certain information that may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by terminology such as "could," "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "proposed," "planned," "potential" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including statements about VirTra's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although VirTra believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. VirTra cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accordingly, due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions inherent in forward-looking information, readers and prospective investors in the Company's securities should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof, and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof and is subject to change. The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update forward-looking information to reflect new circumstances, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media contact:

Susan Lehman

Slehman@virtra.com

(510) 599-6555

Investor relations contact:

Brett Maas

vtsi@haydenir.com

(646) 536-7331