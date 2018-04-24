Global Blockchain Adds Former NYMEX Chairman Richard Schaeffer to its Advisory Board and Four New Members to the Laser Network Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (CSE:BLOC) (CSE:BLOC) (CSE:BLOC) (FSE:BWSP) (OTC:BLKCF) ("BLOC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has added fintech pioneer, Richard Schaeffer, to its advisory board. As Chairman of NYMEX, Mr. Schaeffer was responsible for the company's transition to electronic trading. In doing so, he played a significant role in moving the financial industry online. It was during his tenure that NYMEX had its IPO and listing on the NYSE, which was the most successful public offering of its time. Previously he also served on the boards of Sacred Heart University and the University of Maryland's School of Business. Mr. Schaeffer currently serves as Chairman of the Board for the eco-friendly chain of food trucks in New York called Neapolitan Express Pizza, and he is an investor in several private companies in commodities and technology.



As part of the Company's shift in focus towards incubating new blockchain technologies, Mr. Schaeffer brings decades of finance experience and a plentiful base of industry connections to the table. This will make a considerable difference with respect to the Company's ability to integrate its projects into real-world finance applications, and to create new opportunities with key stakeholders who can benefit from blockchain technology as part of their operations.

Positioned to be the SWIFT of blockchain, the Company recognizes that the Laser Network's success will depend equally as much on sound management as it will depend on the network's own technical merits. To this end, the Company has brought four new members to the Laser Network's advisory board to enrich its collective expertise:

Stuart Duncan – Mr. Duncan was a key player in bringing satellite television to fruition in the North American market. He is presently CEO of Tokken MSB Inc., an Ottawa-based cryptocurrency holdings and blockchain development company.



Sukhveer Sanghera – Mr. Sanghera has helped build products and solutions for TD Securities, Polymath, NASA Langley, Deloitte, LedgerX and several others. He holds a master's degree in mechanical engineering from Carleton University and has extensive experience in the blockchain industry.



Jonathan Baha'i – Mr. Baha'i currently holds leadership roles in two groundbreaking blockchain space enterprises; Peerplays (co-founder) and eXeBlock (CEO). The non-profit Peerplays operates a wagering blockchain that ensures transparent fairness in gaming. With a core business of developing Dapps (decentralized applications), eXeBlock has brought multiple blockchain-based turnkey business solutions to market, and it is traded on the CSE under the symbol XBLK.



Michael Zavet – Mr. Zavet is the CEO of Hyperion Exchange Inc., a company developing an SEC-FINRA compliant unified trading platform for cryptocurrencies and digital assets, including digital assets which represent securities. The platform being developed comprises an Alternative Trading System (ATS) built on blockchain technology. Prior to this, he co-founded one of Canada's most successful public cannabis companies, Emblem Corp., which is traded on the TSXV exchange under the symbol EMC.

"We are delighted to have Richard Schaeffer on board to work with us at Global Blockchain," said Shidan Gouran – President of the Company. "As the world of blockchain begins to operate on a larger and larger scale, experience like Mr. Schaeffer's becomes increasingly invaluable – and an essential ingredient for being a truly competitive player in this space."

BLOC's Chairman, Steve Nerayoff commented, "We are also thrilled to bring on Stuart, Sukhveer, Jonathan and Michael to the advisory board of the Laser Network. With a shared vision of how Laser will connect thousands of the world's blockchains just as SWIFT connected thousands of the world's banks, these new advisory board members' abilities, connections and perspectives will ensure that we have a realistic and results-focused approach to Laser's early stages that maximizes the network's growth potential."

The Company is also pleased to advise that on April 19, 2018, it received final approval from the B.C. Supreme Court to proceed with the previously announced plan of arrangement.

The Share Distribution Record Date is March 1, 2018. Only the shareholders of the Company as of that date, March 1, 2018, shall receive common shares, on a pro-rata basis, in the subsidiary of the Company, Global Blockchain Mining Corp., that will list its common shares, under the trading symbol "FORK", on the Canadian Securities Exchange as soon as practicable. For purposes of clarity, any shareholders that acquired shares of the Company after March 1, 2018, will be excluded from receiving shares in the newly listed entity. The Company will announce the new listing in due course.

About Global Blockchain Technologies Corp.

The Company provides investors access to a basket of direct and indirect holdings within the blockchain space, managed by a team of industry pioneers and early adopters of all major cryptocurrencies.



The Company is focused on streamlining the currently arduous, lengthy, and complicated process that interested investors must undergo in order to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency space, with a view to becoming the first vertically-integrated originator and manager of top tier blockchains and digital currencies.

BLOC is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol "BLOC". Additional information relating to BLOC is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, the CSE at www.theCSE.com, as well as on the Company's website at www.globalblockchain.io.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

