Finger Motion Updates on Business Development Wins

Mobile Data Services Distribution Deal Signed With China's Top Two Mobile Operators

Publishing Rights for Love Dance Mobile Secured

HONG KONG, April 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finger Motion Inc. (OTC Markets:FNGR) ("Finger Motion" or "The Company") is pleased to announce two significant business development wins.

The first is two agreements that enable Finger Motion to tap into a huge telecommunications network by securing and combining all mobile data from China Mobile and China Unicom, China's two major telecommunication providers. The second win is that the Company has secured the publishing rights to Love Dance Mobile, a popular interactive dancing game focused on music, dance, fashion and social networking.

Deals with China's top mobile operators

The agreements with the top two mobile operators allows Finger Motion, through its subsidiary Shanghai JiuGe Business Management Co., Ltd (JiuGe), a Wholly Owned Foreign Entity (WOFE), to provide low-cost data services to business users across China.

These agreements are a significant step forward in Finger Motion's plan to become a major telecommunications data services provider. The Company intends to establish similar agreements for the rest of the mobile platform to provide data services from China's other telecommunications companies.

Finger Motion's mobile platform is already proving its capabilities with strong performance in technical and customer service categories. What sets the platform apart is its innovative network promotion technologies and capacity for integrating the data traffic resources of China's major operators and their mobile internet partners. A third strength is its ability to customize services to meet individual needs and usage requirements.

Through Jiuge, Finger Motion has further established operating agreements in five provinces with annual contracts valued at US$23 million. Management believes the potential for growth over the next five years is exponential. Finger Motion has also signed a non-binding term sheet to acquire the mobile platform technologies for the next phase of its business expansion plans.

Finger Motion's mobile app platform combines all mobile data from major telecommunications providers and distributes and offers services to businesses and end users based on preference, location and pricing. The mobile app enhances our already strong pipeline and we poised to become one of the largest provider in China.

Publishing rights to Love Dance Mobile

Finger Motion secured the publishing rights through its wholly owned subsidiary, Finger Motion Company Limited ("FMCL"), on August 1, 2017.

Love Dance Mobile is a popular interactive dancing game focused on music, dance, fashion and social networking. Offering an array of never before seen gaming and social features, it has had a strong presence among gaming and music enthusiasts online and offline since Cubinet Interactive launched the game in the Southeast Asian market in September 2015.

With an appealing gaming experience and availability through Google Play and App Store, Love Dance Mobile has seen its community grow rapidly over the past two years. Its reach has expanded even more since the launch of a new server for the English market, with a version made especially for Western audiences, in December, 2017.

Since then, FMCL has launched servers in the US (December 2017) and Turkey (February 2018). FMCL is continuing expansion into other countries over the next few months. To date, there have been 920,000 downloads of Love Dance Mobile on Google Play. The 1 millionth download is expected soon.

For more information, please email Finger Motion management at: info@fingermotion.com