Jostens once again creates championship rings for University of Alabama football

MINNEAPOLIS, April 23, 2018



Jostens, the nation's leading provider of custom, hand-crafted fine jewelry for college and professional sports teams, presented the University of Alabama football team with custom championship rings celebrating their 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship in a special team ceremony April 23, 2018. Jostens also created rings commemorating Alabama's historic 2015 football season, in which the Crimson Tide were SEC, CFP, and NFP Champions.



"Jostens is honored to once again partner with the University of Alabama to help celebrate their National Championship victory and capture the story of the team's 2017 season in a way only Jostens can," said Chris Poitras, vice president and chief operating officer of the company's college and professional sports division. "These uniquely handcrafted rings will be a lasting commemoration of the hard work and accomplishments of the Crimson Tide players, coaches, and staff."



A unique aspect of this year's championship ring collaboration utilized Jostens ChampDXTM virtual art session technology, through which real-time input is digitally streamed from coaches and players to ensure the rings capture the essence of the season and the victories they commemorate.



Jostens ChampDXTM (Championship Design Experience) sessions leverage the power of technology to connect Jostens design and production teams with players and coaches from championship teams across the country to review, revise, and finalize championship ring details and designs in real time. "We have the best jewelry design and production teams in the industry," said Poitras, "but it's through partnering with other great teams like Alabama that the true story of a championship season gets told. The virtual technology and interactivity of Jostens ChampDXTM accelerates and broadens that partnership potential."



The Crimson Tide's 2017 championship ring design features two College Football Playoff trophies, representing their 2015 and 2017 victories, and over 150 total stones; 53 of which line ring's bottom bezel to represent 53 senior wins.



The University of Alabama's 2017 CFP National Championship ring, designed by Jostens.



Inside detail of the Crimson Tide's 2017 CFP National Championship ring, designed by Jostens.











