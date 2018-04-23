Immuron CEO to Present at RedChip Global Online Growth Conference

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX:IMC) (NASDAQ:IMRN), Australian microbiome biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for the treatment of inflammatory mediated and infectious diseases, is pleased to advise shareholders and investors that CEO Dr Jerry Kanellos, will be presenting at 10:00 am USET on Wednesday April 24th, 2018 at this month's US RedChip Global Online Growth Conference. The 20-minute presentation will be followed by a live Question and Answer session, to participate visit the Red Chip website.



More than 12,000+ unique viewers participated in the RedChip Global Online CEO Conferences in 2017.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Jerry Kanellos

Chief Executive Officer (Interim)

Ph: +61 (0)3 9824 5254

jerrykanellos@immuron.com USA INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Jon Cunningham

RedChip Companies, Inc.

US Ph: +1 (407) 644 4256, (ext. 107)

jon@redchip.com AUS INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Peter Taylor

NWR Communications

Ph: +61 (0)4 1203 6231

peter@nwrcommunications.com.au

ABOUT REDCHIP:

RedChip a world leader in investor relations, financial media, and research for microcap and small-cap stocks. Founded in 1992, and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with affiliates in New York, Pittsburgh, Paris, and Seoul, RedChip has helped hundreds of companies achieve their capital markets goals and has been ranked by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest growing privately held investor relations firms in the U.S.

RedChip delivers concrete, measurable results for its clients through its extensive global network of institutional and retail stock brokers, RIA's, family offices, investment banks, hedge funds, and accredited investor groups. Their unique platform combines traditional investor relations services with multi-media marketing.

ABOUT IMMURON:

Immuron Limited ((ASX: IMC, NASDAQ:IMRN), is an Australian microbiome biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for the treatment of inflammatory mediated and infectious diseases.. Immuron has a unique and safe technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The Company currently markets and sells Travelan® for the prevention of Travelers' Diarrhea and its lead clinical candidate, IMM-124E, is in Phase II clinical trials for Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), Severe Alcoholic Hepatitis (SAH) and Pediatric Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). Immuron's second clinical stage asset, IMM-529, is targeting Clostridium difficile Infections (CDI). These products together with the Company's other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases currently under development, will meet a large unmet need in the global immunotherapy market. For more information visit: http://www.immuron.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock value. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; risks relating to the timing of starting and completing clinical trials; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.