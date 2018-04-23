Apellis Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stock

CRESTWOOD, Ky. and WALTHAM, Mass., April 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds to treat disease through the inhibition of the complement system, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 5,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $25.50 per share. All of the shares in the offering were sold by Apellis. The gross proceeds from the offering were approximately $140.3 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and expenses payable by Apellis.



Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and Cowen acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on April 18, 2018. This offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting: Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-800-831-9146; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (866) 803-9204; or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (631) 274-2806.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Apellis

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for the treatment of a broad range of life-threatening or debilitating autoimmune diseases based upon complement immunotherapy through the inhibition of the complement system at the level of C3. Apellis is the first company to advance chronic therapy with a C3 inhibitor into clinical trials.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, uncertainties inherent in the initiation of future clinical trials and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 16, 2018, Apellis' Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 19, 2018, and the risks described in other filings that Apellis may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Apellis specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

