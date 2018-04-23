Samumed's Osteoarthritis and Tendinopathy Research Selected for Multiple Presentations at the 2018 Osteoarthritis Research Society International (OARSI) World Congress

SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samumed, LLC, a leader in Wnt research and development, today announced it will present its most recent clinical and preclinical data on the company's investigational Wnt pathway inhibitors for the treatment of osteoarthritis (SM04690) and tendinopathy (SM04755) at the 2018 Osteoarthritis Research Society International World Congress, to be held April 26-29, 2018 in Liverpool, U.K.

"We are honored to present our work on the first potential disease modifying treatment in osteoarthritis and our first-in-class topical tendinopathy treatment at the OARSI congress. Our encouraging findings continue to drive our innovative research in Wnt pathway modulation for potential therapeutic options currently lacking in the clinical space," said Dr. Yusuf Yazici, Samumed's Chief Medical Officer.

Oral Presentation Details:

Abstract Title Date/Time Session Title Experimental Tendinopathy Treatment with SM04755, a Topical Small Molecule Inhibitor of the Wnt Pathway – Oral Presentation #27 Friday, April 27 10:45-12:00pm BST Plenary Session 4 – Non-Cartilaginous Soft Tissues in OA: Tendons, Ligaments and Synovium

Poster Presentation Details:



Further details can be found on the OARSI website at https://2018.oarsi.org/. A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed by visiting the Publications section of the Samumed website after the presentations conclude.

In addition, Samumed will be holding a scientific symposium at 12:15pm BST on Saturday, April 28 entitled, "Advancing Disease Modification in Knee Osteoarthritis: Clinical Implications of Wnt Pathway Inhibition." This symposium will feature highly esteemed faculty: Dr. Timothy McAlindon, Dr. Rik Lories, Dr. Nancy E. Lane, and Dr. Yusuf Yazici.

About Osteoarthritis Research Society International

The Osteoarthritis Research Society International (OARSI) is the leading medical society for advancing the understanding, early detection, treatment and prevention of osteoarthritis (OA) through its exclusive dedication to research. OARSI's passion and area of focus is on OA, a debilitating disease affecting more than 600 million people around the world. With more than 30 years of experience serving the OA community, OARSI provides the necessary framework, expert resources and support for its international constituents to address the challenges of OA so that the knowledge gained can ultimately be used to help improve patient care and patient outcomes.

About SM04690

SM04690 is a small molecule inhibitor of the Wnt pathway administered as an intra-articular injection, and is being developed as a potential disease modifying drug for osteoarthritis (DMOAD). Preclinical data suggested SM04690 has a dual mechanism of action with three specific effects on joint health – generating new articular cartilage, slowing down cartilage degradation, and reducing inflammation in the joint. Additional information on Samumed's SM04690 osteoarthritis program can be found here: https://www.samumed.com/pipeline/detail.aspx?id=20

About SM04755

SM04755 is a small-molecule Wnt pathway inhibitor and is being developed as a potential topical therapeutic for tendinopathy. Preclinical data on SM04755 have been previously shown to inhibit inflammation, reduce fibrosis, and increase tenocyte differentiation (tendon repair). Additional information on Samumed's SM04755 tendinopathy program can be found here: https://www.samumed.com/pipeline/detail.aspx?id=13

About Samumed

Samumed's small-molecule drug platform is harnessing the innate restorative power of the Wnt pathway to reverse the course of severe and prevalent diseases. Samumed's clinical pipeline can be found here: https://www.samumed.com/pipeline/default.aspx

Corporate Contact:

Erich Horsley

Samumed, LLC

erich@samumed.com

858-365-0200

Investor Contact:

Ashley Robinson

LifeSci Advisors

arr@lifesciadvisors.com

617-535-7742

Media Contact:

Matt Middleman, M.D.

LifeSci Public Relations

matt@lifescipublicrelations.com

646-627-8384