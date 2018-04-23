Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO

PORTLAND, Ore., April 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umpqua Investments, a subsidiary of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ), today announced that Eric Field has been named the subsidiary's chief executive officer in its newly formed leadership structure. As Umpqua Investments CEO, Field will focus primarily on growing revenue and market share, as well as recruiting and developing Umpqua's team of financial advisors. The addition of Field as CEO to drive expansion is concurrent with Jeani Winterbourne's transition to Umpqua Investments president and chief operating officer to provide greater focus on operational excellence and enhanced client experience.



The expansion of Umpqua Investments' leadership team marks another milestone in the evolution of Umpqua's wealth management division since Kent Grubaugh assumed leadership as executive vice president and head of wealth management in 2017. In the past year, Umpqua has expanded into Southern California and appointed market leaders in Orange County, San Diego and Portland, Oregon. Portfolio research services and investment strategy were also brought in house with the addition of a chief investment strategist role to support the growing sophistication and capabilities of Umpqua's investment solutions for high net worth individuals and institutional clients.

According to Grubaugh, the addition of Field in a newly envisioned CEO role strengthens the leadership at Umpqua Investments and positions Umpqua's wealth division for future growth.

"Umpqua has a bold vision to grow our wealth management business significantly and build a client experience that is second to none. Eric's addition as CEO of Umpqua Investments enhances our ability to bring this vision to life," said Grubaugh. "Eric has a tremendous combination of leadership experience and success building teams that empower clients to achieve their financial goals. We're thrilled to have him on board as we look to the future and the opportunity to add even greater value to our clients."

Field brings 20 years of wealth management experience to Umpqua, including the past 13 years at Russell Investments, a global asset management firm based in Seattle. At Russell Investments, Field served most recently as national strategic accounts manager. In addition to overseeing the firm's largest retail clients, he helped build the value framework of the retail clients' business, and delivered in-depth consulting to create capacity and efficiencies that improved their profitability.

Field holds his Certified Financial Planner® and Certified Investment Management Analyst® designations, as well as several licenses with FINRA. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Chinese from Brigham Young University.

