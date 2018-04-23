SmartWheels, MADD Canada's Travelling Classroom, Rolls Into Ottawa Valley Area To Teach Elementary Students About Risks of Alcohol, Drugs and Driving

OAKVILLE, Ontario, April 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartWheels, MADD Canada's new mobile classroom, is visiting elementary schools in Renfrew, Pembroke, Nepean and Kanata this week to educate young students about the risks of alcohol, drugs and driving.



SmartWheels is a 42-foot RV with a large projection screen, individual tablets and virtual reality goggles, providing a fully interactive experience for students in Grades 4 – 6. The program features videos about the effects of alcohol and drugs on driving abilities, with students using tablets to respond to questions and participate in decision-making scenarios about impaired driving. The outcome of the scenarios depends on the students' answers to questions. Students then put on their virtual reality goggles and see how it looks and feels to drive while impaired by drugs or alcohol. They also see the personal story of one young victim of impaired driving, who lost two of his best friends in an impaired driving crash.



Watch a video about the SmartWheels program.

Media who wish to see a presentation can contact MADD Canada for more details. In addition to visiting the schools, SmartWheels will be at the 2018 Petawawa Showcase at the Petawawa Civic Centre on Friday, April 27 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Studies show that the use of alcohol and cannabis starts as early as age 11, and that use increases steadily between grades 7 and 9. Recognizing this, MADD Canada created the SmartWheels program to educate students in Grades 4 to 6 about the harms associated with alcohol and drug use and driving before they are at risk.

SmartWheels is being piloted this year in Ontario, where it will reach about 25,000 elementary students. Thanks to the generous support of sponsors – the LCBO, Ontario Ministry of Transportation and Allstate Insurance Company of Canada – the program is being delivered at no cost to the schools.

MADD Canada plans to expand the program to other provinces and create a French version of the program in the future.

To check out one of our SmartWheels presentations in Ottawa, contact:

Dawn Regan, Chief Operating Officer, MADD Canada: 1-800-665-6233, ext. 223 or dregan@madd.ca

Deb Kelly, Communications Manager, MADD Canada: 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or dkelly@madd.ca

