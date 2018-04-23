OpsRamp adds Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Growth of IT Operations Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsRamp, the IT Operations platform for the modern enterprise, announces an expanded leadership team with the appointment of Mike Munoz as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Munoz is the latest executive to join OpsRamp, whose modern cloud-based platform is used by over 1,400 organizations. OpsRamp has built momentum in the market thanks to intuitive technology and a robust partner ecosystem that allows enterprises to discover, manage and automate their IT Operations in order to accelerate digital transformation.



Munoz is a 25-year veteran of Silicon Valley, with proven success in enterprise software and the ITSM market, most recently serving as the CRO of Cherwell Software. Previous companies include SkyHigh Networks, PernixData and Nimble Storage, where he served as VP, Worldwide Sales, and led the organization to a $300M run rate and 5,000 customers over the course of five years.

"It's a rare opportunity to get to be a part of a world-class company with a platform that's truly modernizing the fast-growing space of IT Operations Management (ITOM)," said Munoz. "OpsRamp delivers powerful features that helps IT teams discover their assets across hybrid environments, manage and monitor IT services contextually, and automate routine work wherever possible. This is the solution that's going to revolutionize how IT actually serves the business. And I'm honored to join a roster of talent that has a long track record of success."

Munoz joins other recent key hires, in marketing, finance, product and sales to fill out a management team with deep expertise in IT Operations management.

In October 2017 OpsRamp announced investment from Sapphire Ventures to accelerate growth and drive platform innovation. Earlier this month, the company announced Unified Service Intelligence, which combines performance monitoring features, like discovery, hybrid management and service health dashboards, with incident management capabilities including event correlation, alert notifications and service level management.

OpsRamp is continuing to hire for key roles in the company's San Jose, CA headquarters as well as other locations. More information is available at https://www.opsramp.com/about-opsramp/careers/.

About OpsRamp

OpsRamp enables IT to deliver more workloads with less work. Built in the cloud, our operations management platform simplifies the management of diverse computing environments to accelerate the speed of IT. Now enterprise IT can discover, manage and optimize on-premises and cloud systems as one. With OpsRamp, IT can remove the shackles of legacy technology, automate service delivery and give business executives real-time visibility into the health of the systems they rely on.

Hundreds of organizations use OpsRamp to unify service availability, transform contextual insight into action and replace routine tasks with intelligent automation. Learn more at OpsRamp.com.

