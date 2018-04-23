TopiVert to Present TOP1630 Clinical Proof-of-Concept Data

in Dry Eye Syndrome at the ARVO 2018 Annual Meeting

London, UK, 23 April 2018: TopiVert Pharma Ltd ("TopiVert" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing Narrow Spectrum Kinase Inhibitors (NSKIs) as novel, locally-acting medicines for the treatment of chronic inflammatory ocular and gastrointestinal diseases, today announces that its clinical abstract "A Phase 2 randomized, double-masked, placebo-controlled study of novel narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor TOP1630 for the treatment of dry eye syndrome" has been selected for presentation at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2018 Annual Meeting taking place 29 April-03 May 2018 in Honolulu, Hawaii. The details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Session title: Dry Eye Clinical I

Title: A Phase 2 randomized, double-masked, placebo-controlled study of novel narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor TOP1630 for the treatment of dry eye syndrome

Authors: Mike Taylor et al.

Abstract number: 947 - B0125

Date/Time/Location: Sunday 29 April 2018/3:15PM-5:00PM/Exhibit Hall

Steve Webber, TopiVert's Chief Scientific Officer, said: "We are delighted to present, publicly for the first time at the ARVO Annual Meeting, our important clinical data which demonstrate that TOP1630 displays convincing efficacy in treating both the signs and symptoms of dry eye syndrome with placebo-like tolerability. This compelling clinical data supports our plans to advance TOP1630 into late-stage development for dry eye syndrome later this year and to explore the use of NSKIs as potential treatments for other ocular inflammatory disorders."

About TopiVert

TopiVert is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing NSKIs as novel, locally-acting medicines for the treatment of chronic inflammatory ocular and gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The Company's lead ophthalmology programme, TOP1630 for dry eye syndrome, has reported compelling results in a Phase 1/2a POC study conducted in the US. The Company's lead GI programme, TOP1890 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, is clinic-ready. Current therapies for these debilitating inflammatory diseases provide inadequate long-term control in a high proportion of patients and are associated with troublesome side effects such that considerable unmet medical need remains. The Company commenced operations in early 2012 and its investors include SV Health Investors, Touchstone Innovations, NeoMed and Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc.

About Narrow Spectrum Kinase Inhibitors (NSKIs)

NSKIs are novel small molecules characterised by broad, potent anti-inflammatory activity and minimal systemic exposure. Specifically, NSKIs are potent inhibitors of a select range of pivotal kinases involved in inflammatory cascades of both innate and adaptive immunities. Simultaneous targeting of multiple inflammatory components leads to a synergistic activity profile with broad anti-inflammatory effects. NSKIs are designed to have low systemic bioavailability so that their exposure to the body's healthy tissues is reduced, thereby providing enhanced safety and tolerability. Together, these attributes make NSKIs ideal treatment candidates for chronic inflammatory diseases where long term therapy demands a sustained effect accompanied by excellent safety and tolerability.

About Dry Eye Syndrome

Dry eye syndrome (DES), also known as dry eye disease, keratoconjunctivitis sicca or keratitis sicca, is an inflammatory eye condition characterised by dryness on the surface of the eye. It is usually a chronic problem and it can be debilitating in severe cases. It is also one of the most common eye diseases, with almost 19 million sufferers in the US alone and over 300 million worldwide1. DES becomes more common with age, with a third of elderly people suffering from this ailment.

