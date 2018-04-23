WISeKey partners with Stimio to provide end-to-end secure IOT solutions

To be presented at the Hannover Messe 2018 Exhibition (April 23-27 in Hannover, Germany - Booth Nr. G22)

ZUG, Switzerland - April 23, 2018 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced its partnership with Stimio to provide end-to-end secure IoT solutions by combining STIM-MOD, Stimio's IoT hardware platform, with WISeKeyIoT, WISeKey's IoT Security framework.

In its latest version of its STIM-MOD platform, STIMIO will be adopting WISeKey's technology and Secure Element for advanced security of IoT data collection, thus bringing to the market a comprehensive platform for a secured IoT system deployment.

"STIM-MOD is a hardware platform that enables rapid prototyping of devices and straightforward industrialization. Its platform versatility and modular approach allows customers to test various use cases, in operational conditions. By combining WISeKey's Secure Element (tamper-resistant silicon chip) and its managed Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) systems with Stimio's IOT device and gateway portfolio, we are bringing a powerful solution to companies that wish to develop and increase the level of security for their IoT systems," said David Dorval, CEO of Stimio.

"Market and customers are expecting flexible solutions, tailored to their needs, without compromising on security. Through the integration of WISeKeyIoT framework into Stimio's existing IoT solutions we can provide our customers with a dedicated secure IoT solution. Since the whole system is pre-qualified, this complete end-to-end solution enables rapid deployment of IoT," said Bernard Vian, General Manager at WISeKey Semiconductors.

WISeKeyIoT is a vertical IoT security framework, a one-stop-shop security software tool with a user-friendly interface and easy-to-integrate API that manages the life-cycle of devices and their digital certificates. Easy to implement, hard to attack, the WISeKeyIoT framework offers secure solutions even when the IoT device is in an unsecured environment, such as during production or in the field.

About Stimio

Internet of Things Start with... Things.

STIMIO designs and produces Industrial IOT solutions that connect the assets of our customers.

Our pre-industrialized platforms accelerate time to market and provide accurate analysis of the Total cost of ownership. STIMIO makes IoT adoption straightforward, from Proof of Concept to Industrial deployment. For more information, visit www.stimio.fr .

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

