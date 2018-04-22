Winners in 2018 Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards Announced

FAIRFAX, Va., April 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winners in the fifth annual Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards, the only awards program to recognize innovation in business throughout the entire Asia-Pacific region, were announced today. The list of Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners is available at http://Asia.StevieAwards.com.



The Stevie Awards are considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in the workplace over the past 16 years in programs such as The International Business Awards® and The American Business Awards®.

The 2018 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards have recognized organizations in 14 nations including Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the U.S.A. and Vietnam. More than 800 nominations about innovative achievements in the 22-nation APAC region were considered by the judges this year.

This year's top overall winner, with 14 Gold, 30 Silver and 12 Bronze Stevie Awards is Telkom Indonesia. This is the fourth year in a row in which Telkom Indonesia has led the competition. Close on their heels this year is PT PETROKIMIA GRESIK (Indonesia), with three Gold, 17 Silver and 17 Bronze Stevie wins.

Winners of more than two Gold Stevie Awards include Australian Attorney General's Department and Icon Agency, Freelancer.com, Manage Damage, The Female Social Network, HGC Global Communications Limited, Hong Kong Tourism Board, Strategic Public Relations Group Limited, HP Inc. Customer Support APJ, PT Bank Ganesha Tbk., eDENT, Gyeonggido Job Foundation, Korea Electric Power Corporation, KT, Seocho-Gu, MERALCO, Shopping Center Management Corporation and DHL Express Vietnam.

Stevie winners will be presented their awards at a gala banquet at the Mira Hotel in Hong Kong on Friday, 1 June. More than 100 executives around the world participated in the judging.

About the Stevie ® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors and partners of the 2018 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards include PR Newswire Asia and BRComm.

