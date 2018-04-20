Torq Resources Appoints Natasha Frakes as Manager of Corporate Communications

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torq Resources Inc. (TSX-V:TORQ) (OTCQX:TRBMF) ("Torq" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Natasha Frakes as the Company's Manager of Corporate Communications. She is now the main point person for the development, implementation, and management of external communications and investor relations strategies.



Frakes' background is in journalism, formerly working as a news reporter for CBC Vancouver and producing content for television, radio, and web. She has also spent several years in leadership roles as a news anchor for CBC Calgary and CTV Regina. Her more recent work as a host for Market One Media, in which she interviews mining executives for broadcast on Canada's national business news network (BNN), gained her valuable insight into the resource sector and helped lead her to her new role with the Company. Frakes has a bachelor's degree in English with an emphasis on writing and a certificate in journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

Michael Kosowan, the Company's President and CEO, stated, "We welcome Natasha to her new role leading Torq's external communications and marketing strategy. As the company expands its tier-one mineral portfolio in stable jurisdictions, her unique background will enable us to reach a broader audience and attract new investors."

On Behalf of the Board,

Michael Kosowan

Director, President & CEO

For further information on Torq Resources, please contact Natasha Frakes, Manager of Corporate Communications at (778) 729-0500 or natasha.frakes@torqresources.com.

About Torq Resources:

Torq Resources Inc. is a junior exploration company with the goal of establishing a tier-one mineral portfolio. The Company's management team has raised over $500M and monetized successes in three previous exploration companies. Its initial asset is a 120,000-hectare land package in Newfoundland, Canada, an emerging gold jurisdiction. Torq is continually reviewing and acquiring new precious metals targets on the path to discovery.

Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.