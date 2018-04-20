Jitterbit to Present at SuiteWorld18

ALAMEDA, Calif., April 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, the API transformation company, will present a showcase session at the upcoming SuiteWorld18 titled, "Make NetSuite the Epicenter of Your Cloud ERP Strategy." Led by Jitterbit Chief Strategy Officer Simon Peel, the session will provide attendees with actionable steps to manage business-critical data scattered across modern enterprises by connecting NetSuite with ecommerce, order management, inventory, merchandising, and customer service systems to provide access to multiple types of data in one place, in real time.



What: Make NetSuite the Epicenter of Your Cloud ERP Strategy Who: Simon Peel, Chief Marketing Officer, Jitterbit When: Tuesday, April 24, 3:15 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. PT Where: Lido - 3006 & 3106 (Venetian, Level 3), The Sands Expo & Convention Center, 201 Sands Ave., Las Vegas, NV 86169 Why: With hundreds of new SaaS applications, not to mention API enabled services, on-premise systems, databases, excel spreadsheets, custom applications and mobile apps, business-critical data is scattered everywhere. In this session, Simon Peel will show attendees how to successfully execute a NetSuite cloud strategy when data is increasingly scattered across companies. Attendees will learn ways to determine what's really going on across the business in real time as well as how to avoid data duplication and lost productivity caused by manual data entry errors.

In addition, Jitterbit invites attendees to attend featured sessions in which Jitterbit customers will speak, including HotSchedules and Tides. On Thursday, April 26, at 1:30 p.m. HotSchedules will lead a session titled "Master Data Management: Making NetSuite Your Customer System of Record," featuring integration and business application leaders talking about how the company built robust customer account and order management processes. On Wednesday, April 25, at 4:45 p.m. Jonathan Mergy, Director of IT, Tides will take part in a panel entitled, "Strategies for NetSuite Success." Jonathan and his co-speakers will address how to best leverage NetSuite for companies that are scaling their businesses.

Want to learn more about how Jitterbit can help you transform your business? Contact krishna.varia@jitterbit.com to schedule a meeting at SuiteWorld or to learn more. Learn more about Jitterbit at SuiteWorld18.

About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit, the API transformation company, makes it quicker and easier for businesses to exploit data from any source, empowering them to rapidly innovate and make faster, more effective decisions. The Jitterbit API integration platform enables companies to quickly connect SaaS, on-premise, and cloud applications and instantly infuse intelligence into any business process. To learn more, visit www.jitterbit.com and follow @Jitterbit on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Nathaniel Hawthorne

BOCA Communications

661.965.0407

jitterbit@bocacommunications.com



