FalconStor Software Hosts First Quarter 2018 Financial Teleconference and Presentation

Globe Newswire  
April 20, 2018 5:09pm   Comments
AUSTIN, Texas, April 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After the close of market on Thursday, May 10, 2018 FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCQB:FALC), will announce financial results for the first quarter 2018, which ended March 31, 2018.  FalconStor will host a conference call at 3:30 PM CDT to discuss the results.  In conjunction with the conference call, FalconStor will also host a presentation on the Internet.

WHO:

Todd Brooks, President and Chief Executive Officer, FalconStor
Brad Wolfe, Chief Financial Officer, FalconStor

WHEN:

Thursday, May 10, 2018
3:30 PM CDT

HOW:

Presentation:
To view the presentation, please copy and paste the following link into your browser and register for this meeting. Once you have registered for the meeting, you will receive an email message confirming your registration.

https://falconstor.webex.com/

Meeting: FalconStor Q1 2018 Earnings
Meeting Password: Q118meeting
Meeting Number: 794 483 353

Conference Call:
To participate in the conference call, please dial:

Toll Free: 1-800-263-0877
International: +1 323-794-2094
Conference ID: 5146016

REPLAY:

A conference call replay will be available beginning May 10th at 6:30 PM CDT through 6:30 PM CDT on May 17th.  To listen to the replay of the call, dial:

Toll Free: 1-888-203-1112
International: +1 719-457-0820
Passcode:  5146016

About FalconStor
FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCQB:FALC) is a leading software-defined storage company offering a converged data services software platform that is hardware agnostic. Our open, integrated flagship solution FreeStor® reduces vendor lock-in and gives enterprises the freedom to choose the applications and hardware components that make the best sense for their business. We empower organizations to modernize their data center with the right performance, in the right location, all while protecting existing investments. FalconStor's mission is to maximize data availability and system uptime to ensure nonstop business productivity while simplifying data management to reduce operational costs. Our award-winning solutions are available and supported worldwide by OEMs as well as leading service providers, system integrators, resellers and FalconStor. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX. with offices throughout Europe and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit www.falconstor.com or call 1-866-NOW-FALC (866-669-3252).

Follow us on  Twitter  – Watch us on  YouTube  – Connect with us on  LinkedIn  

FalconStor, FalconStor Software, FreeStor, and Intelligent Abstraction are trademarks or registered trademarks of FalconStor Software, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries. All other company and product names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Links to websites or pages controlled by parties other than FalconStor are provided for the reader's convenience and information only. FalconStor does not incorporate into this release the information found at those links nor does FalconStor represent or warrant that any information found at those links is complete or accurate. Use of information obtained by following these links is at the reader's own risk.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For more information, contact:
Brad Wolfe
Chief Financial Officer
FalconStor Software Inc.
investorrelations@falconstor.com

Primary Logo

