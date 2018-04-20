Arbitration decision between NAV CANADA and UNIFOR Local 1016

OTTAWA, April 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAV CANADA today announced the conclusion of the collective bargaining cycle between NAV CANADA and UNIFOR Local 1016. UNIFOR Local 1016 represents approximately 270 employees involved in providing flight planning services, simulation support for air traffic control training, aeronautical information services and design, flight data analysis for billing and publications support.



The present collective agreement between NAV CANADA and UNIFOR Local 1016 expired on June 30, 2017. An arbitration board decision provides for a collective agreement that will run until June 30, 2019.

About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.



The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation. Air traffic management systems developed by NAV CANADA are used by air navigation service providers in countries worldwide.



NAV CANADA is a partner of Aireon LLC, an international joint venture deploying a space based Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) system that will expand air traffic surveillance to all regions of the globe.

For further information, please contact:



Michelle Bishop

Director, Government and Public Affairs

(613) 563-7520



Ron Singer

National Manager, Media Relations

(613) 563-7303



Media Information Line: 1-888-562-8226