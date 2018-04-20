AMR Announces New Director

TORONTO, April 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asian Mineral Resources Limited ("AMR" or the "Company") (TSX-V:ASN) wishes to announce the decision to appoint Duncan Blount as a Director, replacing Kate Southwell, who has resigned from her role as Non-Executive Director as of April 20, 2018.



Commenting on the changes, Robin Widdup, Chairman of AMR, said: "We welcome Duncan in his role as a Director of the Company. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Kate for her contributions in the last few years, as representative of our majority shareholder, Pala Investments Ltd."

ABOUT AMR

AMR owns and operates a nickel mine with historical nickel sulphide production, and is exploring for additional high-grade nickel assets in Vietnam. As of 30 June 2016, the Ban Phuc Nickel Mine has produced a total of c. 20,000 tonnes of nickel and c. 10,000 tonnes of copper contained in concentrate, plus a cobalt by-product since the beginning of its mine life. Mining and processing operations at Ban Phuc were suspended in September 2016 and operations were transitioned to a care and maintenance scenario. In addition to in and near-mine expansion projects, Ban Phuc provides a platform from which AMR can continue to focus on developing a new nickel camp within its 150km2 of concessions located throughout the highly-prolific Song Da rift zone, where AMR has a number of advanced-stage nickel exploration targets. As announced on April 16, 2018, the Company is currently exploring its strategic options with regard to the Ban Phuc Nickel Mine in Son La, Vietnam.

For further details on AMR, please refer to the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report – Ban Phuc Nickel Project" dated February 15, 2013 and the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report – Ta Khoa Concession'' dated March 3, 2017, both available on SEDAR or the AMR website www.asianmineralres.com

For further information:

Paula Kember

Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: +1 (416) 360-3412

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "Forward-Looking Statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including without limitation, statements regarding future exploration and development of AMR's projects, the commencement of production and the achievement of expected benefits, potential mineralization and reserve and resource estimates, exploration results and future plans and objectives of AMR are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of AMR to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from AMR's expectations are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in AMR's Annual Information Form, and elsewhere in AMR's documents filed from time-to-time with the TSX Venture Exchange and other regulatory authorities. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including: that contracted parties provide goods and/or services on the agreed timeframes; that on-going contractual negotiations will be successful and progress and/or be completed in a timely manner; that application for permits and licences will be granted/obtained in a timely manner; that no unusual geological or technical problems occur; that plant and equipment work as anticipated and that there is no material adverse change in the price of nickel. Although AMR has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release. AMR disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been compiled and approved by Darryl Mapleson (BSc (Hons), FAusIMM) who is a Geologist retained by Asian Mineral Resources Limited and a Competent Person as defined by JORC guidelines and a Qualified Person for NI 43-101. He has been engaged by Asian Mineral Resources Limited as an independent consultant.