Arbor Realty Trust Schedules First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

UNIONDALE, N.Y., April 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR), today announced that it is scheduled to release first quarter 2018 financial results before the market opens on Friday, May 4, 2018. The Company will host a conference call to review the results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 4, 2018.



A live webcast of the conference call will be available at http://www.arbor.com in the investor relations section of the Company's website. Those without web access should access the call telephonically at least ten minutes prior to the conference call. The dial-in numbers are (866) 516-5034 for domestic callers and (678) 509-7613 for international callers. Please use participant passcode 6184718.

After the live webcast, the call will remain available on the Company's website through May 31, 2018. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be available until May 11, 2018. The replay dial-in numbers are (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers and (404) 537-3406 for international callers. Please use passcode 6184718.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) is a real estate investment trust and national direct lender specializing in loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Arbor is a Top 10 Fannie Mae DUS® Multifamily Lender by volume and a Top Fannie Mae Small Loan lender, a Freddie Mac Program Plus® Seller/Servicer and the Top Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan Lender, a Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Seniors Housing Lender, an FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP)/LEAN Lender, a HUD-approved LIHTC Lender as well as a CMBS, bridge, mezzanine and preferred equity lender, consistently building on its reputation for service, quality and flexibility. With a fee-based servicing portfolio of over $16 billion, Arbor is a primary commercial loan servicer and special servicer rated by Standard & Poor's with an Above Average rating. Arbor is also on the Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List and is a primary commercial loan servicer and loan level special servicer rated by Fitch Ratings.