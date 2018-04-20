Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Public Offering

HOUSTON, April 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 9,200,000 shares of its common stock, including 1,200,000 shares sold pursuant to the underwriters' full exercise of their option to purchase additional shares, at a public offering price of $7.50 per share. The aggregate offering size was $69.0 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.



Citigroup and Jefferies acted as lead book-running managers for the offering. Guggenheim Securities, Ladenburg Thalmann and Raymond James acted as co-managers.

The securities described above were offered by Bellicum pursuant to a shelf registration statement filed by Bellicum with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which was declared effective on July 12, 2017. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available for free on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to this offering may be obtained from: Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (800) 831-9146; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by e-mail at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bellicum is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. Bellicum is using its proprietary Chemical Induction of Dimerization (CID) technology platform to engineer and control components of the immune system. Bellicum is developing next-generation product candidates in some of the most important areas of cellular immunotherapy, including CAR-T, TCR, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) therapies. Bellicum is based in Houston, Texas.

