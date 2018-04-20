The Apple Rush Company, Inc. signs exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Global Nutraceuticals for patented Agathos-Active

TITUSVILLE, Fla., April 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apple Rush Company, Inc. (OTC:APRU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce to its shareholders and partners, in what can only be described as a major coup, has signed an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Global Nutraceuticals limited for use of its patented Agathos-Active, a natural African plant extract.

The Apple Rush Company's subsidiary APRU, LLC is a Florida based limited liability company that is a specialty manufacturer and co-packer of all natural and organic drinks, edibles, balms, tinctures, vapes, soaps, deodorants, coffees, with active ingredients ranging from hemp extracts, vitamins, caffeine, kratom, kava, melatonin, and others as needed by its customers.

Michael Duncombe Stander the CEO of Global quoted, "The use of this scientifically researched and patented natural extract, in combination with CBD oil will herald a new dawn in addressing pain/inflammation, and life style diseases such as diabetes, obesity and hypertension. It will provide a world first as a super natural alternative to opioids like never experienced before. Our high vacuum low steam extraction process is unique and provides far greater biological activity than any other means of extraction."

Agathos–Active is a combination of extracts of the essential oils and acquis extracts of the Agathosma plant, approved by the FDA as a food additive, and has a documented medical history of over 300 years.

Global Nutraceuticals limited through its affiliated company network is a substantial producer (80%) of Agathos-Active, an organic and natural extract with potent and scientific pharmacological properties and health benefits. Global Nutraceuticals limited has been the sponsor of the most of the extensive scientific research that has been undertaken to establish the pharmacological properties of the Agathosma plant species.

Michael Duncombe Stander has been actively involved in the scientific research and development of the Agathos–Active plant extracts for over 20 years.

He will consult and provide scientific and technical knowledge to APRU during the course of the agreement.

Tony Torgerud CEO of APRU is quoted as saying "this licensing agreement with Global Nutraceuticals limited for supply of Agathos-Active provides APRU with an unequalled edge and opportunity over our competitors that are merely CBD active oil extracts."

About Apple Rush Co, Inc. (APRU)

The Apple Rush Company, Inc. through its subsidiary APRU, LLC, Alternative Products Unlimited is a manufacturer of specialty supplements including Anhydrous Hemp Oil, Kratom, Kava, and other active ingredients. The supplement format is its proprietary soft cold processed chew. The company markets its products through private label, white label, and through distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1998 and is now based in Titusville, FL. www.aprullc.com.

