NatureSweet® Tomatoes Takes On CPMA 2018 with a New Addition to the Line-Up

San Antonio, April 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NatureSweet® Tomatoes (NatureSweet.com), will showcase their full line up of products including Cherubs®, SunBursts®, Glorys®, Jubilees™, Eclipses™, Twilights™ and Constellation® as well as the NEW Brighthouse Organics® line at this year's Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) show. There will also be a special New Product Showcase on the Brighthouse Organics® Grape Tomato at CPMA held in Vancouver from April 24- April 26, 2018.

Look for Booth #1041 at CPMA 2018 to check out the full NatureSweet product line up and the NEW Brighthouse Organics® line. NatureSweet® also encourages attendees to follow NatureSweet® on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram to learn more about their brand.

About NatureSweet®

NatureSweet® Tomatoes is the leading grower of premium, branded, best-tasting fresh tomatoes in North America. Always vine-ripened and hand-picked at the peak of freshness, only NatureSweet® tomatoes guarantee great taste all year round. NatureSweet tomatoes are carefully grown, harvested and packaged by more than 9,000 full-time Associates, and are sold at major grocers, mass retailers, club stores and food service operators in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Known for award-winning quality and innovative packaging, NatureSweet® is also committed to having a positive social, environmental and economic impact on the communities in which they operate. NatureSweet Cherubs®, SunBursts®, Glorys®, Jubilees™, Eclipses™, Twilights™ and Constellation® are trademarks of NS Brands, Ltd.

About Brighthouse Organics ®

Brighthouse Organics greenhouse grown vegetables are sold at major grocers, mass retailers and club stores in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Brighthouse Organics is committed to having a positive social, environmental and economic impact on the communities in which it operates. Brighthouse Organics® is a trademark of NS Brands, Ltd.

About the Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA)

Based in Ottawa, Ontario, CPMA is a not-for-profit organization that represents a diverse membership made of up of every segment of the produce industry supply chain who are responsible for 90% of the fresh fruit and vegetable sales in Canada. CPMA is fortunate to represent a sector that is both a significant economic driver for communities and that also improves the health and productivity of Canadians.

Lori Castillo NS Brands, LTD 210-861-5320 loricastillo@naturesweet.com