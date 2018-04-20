Purpose Investments Announces Acquisition of LOGiQ Institutional Partners

TORONTO, April 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. ("Purpose" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed an acquisition of the Institutional Partners platform from LOGiQ Asset Management Inc. ("LOGiQ"). The Institutional Partners platform provides investment advisory services with a specialization in dividend equity, fixed income and real estate. The transaction, which closed yesterday, adds approximately $300 million of institutional and high net worth assets to the Purpose platform.



As part of the transaction, veteran portfolio manager Barry Morrison will be joining the Purpose portfolio management team, as will Mr. Morrison's long-time colleagues, Michael McNabb and Yvette Antoniak.

"We are pleased to welcome Barry, Mike and Yvette to Purpose and look forward to supporting their institutional and high net worth clients," said Som Seif, President and Chief Executive Officer of Purpose. "Barry and his team have a long history of strong investment returns and exceptional client service. We believe that they are going to be great additions to our team, and that the Purpose platform is well positioned to provide their clients with outstanding service."

There will be no changes to the administration of client accounts as part of this transaction. The investment objectives and custody relationships of accounts are also expected to remain unchanged.

